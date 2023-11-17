Stranger Things unveils first look at upcoming spin-off

Manuel Harlan - Netflix

Netflix has unveiled a first look image of the upcoming Stranger Things theatre prequel Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

Following the production's first public preview in London, Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions have shared a production still as well as unveiling the title of the play's first act.



The image features a young Henry Creel (played by Louis McCartney) stood opposite a Demogorgon and making a claw gesture at the creature, while surrounded by bats and mist.

The title of the opening act is called Chapter One: The Girl From Nowhere.

Manuel Harlan - Netflix

Kicking off at London's Phoenix Theatre on December 14, Stranger Things: The First Shadow promises to take fans back to Hawkins in 1959 and follows a young Jim Hopper, Bob Newby and Henry Creel.

"Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town," a synopsis for the production reads.

"When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach."

Executive-produced by the Duffer Brothers, who created the story alongside Stranger Things' Kate Trefry, the production has also been teased to link forward to the upcoming final season of the hit series.

Netflix

Joining McCartney in the production are Christopher Buckley as Bob Newby, Oscar Lloyd as James Hopper Jr, Ella Karuna Williams as Patty Newby and Isabella Pappas as Joyce Maldonaldo.

While Shane Attwooll, Michael Jibson, Patrick Vaill, Lauren Ward, Kemi Awoderu , Chase Brown, Ammar Duffus, Gilles Geary, Florence Guy, Max Harwood, Matthew Pidgeon,Calum Ross and Maisie Norma Seaton also feature in the ensemble cast.

Tickets are on sale now for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, with more information available here.

Stranger Things seasons 1-4 are now streaming worldwide on Netflix.

