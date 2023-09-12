Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown teases wedding plans

S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has teased potential wedding plans for her marriage to fiancé Jake Bongiovi.

The actress previously confirmed plans for a private wedding, after she announced her engagement to her long-term boyfriend and the son of Jon Bon Jovi in April 2023 via an adorable Instagram post.

Appearing on Lorraine on September 12, Brown shared her thoughts on the upcoming ceremony.

"It’s really, really exciting," she told Lorraine Kelly, before further expanding on her wish for the special day to be as private as possible.



"That's really important as something my parents value, and my family value and my fiancé values.”

Elsewhere, Brown opened up about her relationship with her parents – whom she referred to as her "best friends".

Brown shot to fame as Eleven in Netflix's sci-fi smash Stranger Things at the age of 12, and credited her parents for their support during that period.

“My parents are the best thing ever," she said. "When I turned 18, I said, ‘You’re still going to come with me, right?’... They travel everywhere with me and they are a huge part of my life as a reason that I am where I am today."



Brown also shared an insight into her novel, a powerful historical story based on her grandmother’s own experiences which was officially released today (September 12).

"My nan told me the stories when I couldn't sleep at night and I think, for a while, and maybe until I was 8, I didn't think they were real," she said. "And then I slowly realised that these were things that happened to her in her childhood, during World War Two.”

As for whether Brown will be donning her producer hat again to turn the novel, Nineteen Steps, into a film – the answer was a resounding "definitely".

“That was the intention behind it," she said. "Naturally, I just want to create more, so yes, this is a great foundation.”

Details on the fifth season of Stranger Things are currently relatively thin on the ground – though the "very moving" storyline will be the final outing to Hawkins.

Stranger Things seasons 1-4 are now streaming worldwide on Netflix.

Watch Lorraine weekdays at 9am on ITV1 & ITVX.

