'Stranger Things' and medium-well steaks: How the Bears plan to kill time between now and Thursday Night's kickoff

The electronic sign that hangs over a particularly-rural stretch of Interstate-94, a few exits outside of Skokie, doesn't look any different at first glance. Hundreds just like it hang all over the half-dozen highways that feed in and out of the city; they serve as a cruel reminder that yeah, it is going to take 35 more minutes.

This one had no traffic estimates, though – instead only flashing: Beat Da Packers. Any Green Bay week is a big deal, but the (relative) importance of Thursday night's game isn't lost on anyone in Halas Hall.

"We have such a rich tradition here," Matt Nagy added. "And I think everybody that's here every day – whether that's players, coaches, people on the staff in the building, the fans – everybody. They understand how powerful it is of a family that we have here. So, to connect it with us being in our 100th year, it's such a good feeling that we all need to be proud of; that we're a part of it."

Even without the context of last year's Week 1 thriller, Thursday night's game is one of the more important ones on the Bears' schedule. There will be plenty of pregame pageantry, sure, but as Nagy and his staff keep echoing, once the whistle blows, it becomes one of three crucial divisional home games.

"It's a good thing to note pregame and postgame," running back Tarik Cohen said. "But once you're in the game you don't really know who's watching. You're just focused on what's going on out on that field."

"It's like a big heavyweight boxing match to start out," Nagy added. "There's a couple big shots that are taken early on, and then everybody settles in. That's just the nature of the beast."

Dealing with the excitement and adrenaline has been a topic of discussion all week, and with a handful of night games on the slate this season, the Bears are using the leadup to Thursday night as a way to get more accustomed to the nervous energy that comes with 7:30 kickoffs. Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel plans to get into Stranger Things, while Nagy will spend that time typing up his call sheet. Eddy Pineiro will have himself a nice steak.

"Everybody's a little different in how they handle it," Nagy said. "Some guys will sleep; others will watch a movie; others will go for a walk. And a lot of guys just like to clear their minds. Coaches, too. I think that's the cool part – however you do it, just do it, don't change anything. We have a couple night games this year so get used to it."

"You always love primetime games," Eddie Jackson added. "You got all the eyes on you. You go out there, and you want to do your best. Try not to mess up, knowing all your peers are watching. It's Green Bay. So we ready."

