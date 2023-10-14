The strange story of a polar bear, a farm in Suffolk and Jamie Oliver's best friend

Jimmy Doherty with rescue polar bear Ewa, who enjoys rolling in bark chippings - David Rose

Picture the largest polar bear reserve in Europe.

It is not in the northernmost reaches of Finland or the snowy Alps but, in fact, in Suffolk – the surprising pet project of farmer and television presenter Jimmy Doherty, best known for the BBC series Jimmy’s Farm, and for presenting various other series with Jamie Oliver, his childhood friend.

A polar bear in flat, green Suffolk, with the mainline train to London Liverpool Street rumbling along the horizon every half hour or so, is an incongruous sight. It’s hardly the Arctic tundra.

But polar bears were never part of Doherty’s plan. This was a rescue mission.

A year and a half ago, Doherty, 48, received a call to say a wildlife park – Orsa Rovdjurspark (Predator Park) in central Sweden – was closing down. It had been sold to developers and the animals needed to be rehomed by a certain date or they would be put down.

“Amongst those animals was a group of polar bears – among them, Ewa, a female who was 18 years old… it was very unlikely she could be rehomed,” he says. “I never wanted those conventional animals you see [in zoos], like tigers, or polar bears. But here I am.”

On the edge of his eponymous farm and wildlife park, which is already home to paddocks of sheep, cows, goats, capybaras, tapirs and camels and more than 90 other species, there is a high fence.

Concealed from public view (until later this month) sits a newly built 16-acre enclosure with deep springs and woodland, confirmed by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (Eaza) to be Europe’s largest. Sat in the middle of her new home is Ewa, face turned to the sky, sniffing the air.

So far, Doherty has discovered that Ewa’s favourite food is honey and she particularly likes rolling in bark chippings, but he isn’t trying to pretend polar bears are cute and cuddly.

“She likes a bit of love, but you can never forget that this is a wild animal and the planet’s largest [land] predator,” he says.

Doherty, with his reputation for rescuing exotic species as varied as racoons and macaques, got the call as a last-ditch attempt to save Ewa. Initially, he says, he was “terrified” of rehoming the world’s largest land-based carnivore in an enclosure – albeit a very large one – just two miles from the suburbs of Ipswich.

His wife, Michaela “thought we were crazy,” he says. They have four daughters and live nearby. “She had nightmares… [she] envisioned the idea of waking up and there being a polar bear in the garden. That’s what you think, isn’t it. What if it gets out?”

But he couldn’t bear the thought of Ewa being put down. “That was the main thing. But out of that, we didn’t just want an enclosure with a polar bear, it had to tell a bigger story. That’s why we rehomed the Arctic wolves – we’re telling the story of the tundra,” he says.

“I’ve always thought if you can do something, you should do something, rather than going, that’s too much work, I can’t be bothered.”

Ewa’s 1,000-mile journey from Orsa with a specialist courier took her through Sweden by road, to Germany by ferry, and then to England via Le Shuttle [Eurotunnel] to Folkestone.

But when she arrived, tragedy struck. Doherty had planned to rehome her two-year-old cub, Miki, with her, but she died in transit, fuelling a small group of vocal “naysayers” (as Doherty calls them) who have argued that rehoming the bears in Suffolk is unwise.

“We did an autopsy pretty much immediately, three vets have verified it… unfortunately unbeknownst to us, she had an enlarged heart and could have died at any moment,” he says. “You just want to pull your hair out… but it’s one of those things.”

Jimmy Doherty has built a 16-acre enclosure with deep springs and woodland, confirmed by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (Eaza) to be Europe’s largest, for the new arrivals - David Rose

We are here to discuss polar bears, but there is an elephant in the room. Is it sensible, or indeed responsible, to have a polar bear best suited to an icy environment in Suffolk, where average temperatures are 20C-23C in summer?

On this point, Doherty is well prepared. “From afar, it’s easy to [cast] aspersions. But when you look at the details, you understand this bear has no other option,” he says. Ewa has lived her entire life in a wildlife park – if she were released into the wild, says Doherty, she wouldn’t last long as she would likely be killed by a rival and has no hunting skills.

Several experts were consulted on the viability of keeping polar bears in Suffolk’s temperate climate. “In 2018, in Churchill, Manitoba, the polar bear capital of the world, it was 31C. Polar bears aren’t always on the ice,” says Douglas Richardson, the zoological consultant who alerted Doherty to the closure of Predator Park.

“I’ve worked with polar bears in zoos all over the world and I’ve seen them out on hot days. This idea that they can’t cope with a warmer climate [is incorrect]. They cope very well – it’s not a problem.”

The Highland Wildlife park has successfully housed polar bears since 2009. “We [also] looked at Yorkshire Wildlife Park – they have polar bears and their temperature range is very similar to ours,” says Doherty.

“We probably have more sunlight hours than they do, and they probably have a bit more rain. But average summer temperatures were one degree different. We looked at Hudson Bay, Canada, where you find them in the wild, and summer temperatures are 25C.

“We’re fairly confident we can provide a home that’s agreeable – it’s not like where you see polar bears in Mexico Zoo or Singapore Zoo. So long as we give them the areas where they can regulate their temperature and cool themselves down, they’re absolutely fine.” Ultimately, for Ewa, it is better than the alternative: “I can live with that because I know the bear hasn’t been shot.”

It would be easy to be cynical about the fact that Ewa will be a visitor attraction, but underpinning this mission is Doherty’s long-held belief that modern wildlife parks and zoos have an important role to play in the conservation of endangered species – a belief that is now officially recognised.

In a “position statement” released earlier this month, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) said it “proudly recognizes and applauds the significant contributions made by botanic gardens, aquariums, and zoos in their critical mission of conserving wild animals.”

Doherty is firm in the belief that the temperature in Suffolk will be agreeable for Ewa the polar bear - David Rose

Doherty doesn’t call Jimmy’s Farm a zoo – “We’re a wildlife park, because we have a lot of space, and we don’t have so many animals,” he says – but he is broadly in favour of them. “I think people have got to look at the conservation [work] zoos do, and the access they provide to amazing species that are so inspirational.”

Tundras are among the world’s harshest and least hospitable areas, characterised by low temperatures and little rainfall, and they are under threat as the permafrost melts as a result of rising temperatures.

“Everyone talks about the rainforest disappearing, and the loss of biodiversity… but there is a huge environment that spans North America all the way across the top of Eurasia – the tundra – that is disappearing so quickly because of climate change.”

The first arrival to the new exhibit, named The Lost Lands of the Tundra, was a pack of 13 Arctic wolves rehomed from Cumbria Wildlife Park last month. They needed to be kept a secret from visitors and dog walkers on the nearby footpath while they settled in. “A lot guessed… but some people said giraffes,” says Doherty.

Some passing train passengers assumed they were an unusual breed of sheep, he says. He didn’t correct them. The wolves will be joined in the park by Arctic foxes and the farm’s resident herd of reindeer, as well as more polar bears “by the end of this year or the beginning of next year”.

Doherty has also rehomed a pack of 13 Arctic wolves from Cumbria Wildlife Park - David Rose

Word has got out. As we make our way across the park, a regular visitor with a buggy exclaims: “Polar bears! Really? I thought that was just a drunken story.”

The reserve – which has cost £800,000 so far – stretches out below us from what will be the public viewing area. It has been well thought out, with multiple “homes” and hiding places for Ewa and whichever bears end up joining her, plus six acres of woodland with “lots of deadfall and trees [Ewa] can break up and sniff around… and smell the squirrels and the bluebells.”

It has been designed with high and low areas, which is “not only about the sight, it’s all about the olfactory stimulus… all the smells coming in”.

It also contains two coldwater springs, one 14 metres deep and one 8 metres deep, which is important for the bear’s temperature regulation. There is a secure bark enclosure and a saltwater bath (“like a spa,” says Doherty) and three interconnected areas through which the different animals can roam.

He plans to introduce a “carbon classroom” to “explain the things we can all do to help mitigate climate change… I don’t mean glue yourself to walls and placards and stuff,” he adds, referring to climate activist groups Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil. “Just simple stuff, like turning the lights off, and what we do about food waste.”

Doherty studied zoology and was working on a PHD in entomology when he decided to try his hand at farming rare pig breeds in Suffolk. He moved to Wherstead, Ipswich, as a 24-year-old and set up the The Essex Pig Company on the site of Jimmy’s Farm, which is now home to the wildlife park, a restaurant and farm shop.

Ewa travelled 1,000-miles from Orsa in Sweden - David Rose

It is a challenging time for British farmers, he says – the sector is in “flux” with the pressures of rising costs, climate change, and the shift in agricultural policy post-Brexit. “I’m bored of people creating models and pontificating and never getting a bit of dirt under their fingernails,” he says.

“I hate the idea of someone saying farming… is destroying the world. I’m like, ‘Are you an idiot?’ We all eat three times a day. The idea that a plant-based diet is going to save the world is, for me, complete nonsense. We forget that it’s an urban elite luxury to be plant-based. I’d much rather focus on local, mixed farming.”

And bears, of course. The next step is to rehome a European brown bear, Diego, who Doherty visited in Sweden, “before it’s too late. That’s a complicated one because we need to move him before he goes into hibernation, and we’ve got to find somewhere to put him so he can sleep through the winter,” he says.

“My wife said: ‘No more bears! We’ve got no money left. You’ve just taken a massive loan out,’” says Doherty. “But it’s like going into any animal sanctuary and there’s that one dog left waiting for adoption that seems to say, ‘What about me?’” He couldn’t resist.