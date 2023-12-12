Stranded 30-tonne sperm whale dies after washing up on Australian beach
Stroud will be required to pass a neurological exam before returning to the field for a Texans team fighting for a playoff spot.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways from a bizarre week of football, as the duo react to each and every game from the NFL Week 14 Sunday slate. The duo start by discussing Fitz' nightmare experience witnessing his Las Vegas Raiders get shutout at home and what it means for both teams and their defunct offenses. Fitz and Frank also highlight the ending of the Sunday night game (and Patrick Mahomes' surprising reaction), the Dallas Cowboys' dominance over the Philadelphia Eagles and what it means for the NFC and the Detroit Lions appearing MIA against the Chicago Bears. Later, Fitz and Frank react to the rest of the Sunday slate, as they have discussions around Joe Flacco's unbelievable performance, Brock Purdy's legitimacy as an MVP candidate, Zach Wilson's comeback game, a wacky NFC South race and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the show with their bold predictions for the doubleheader on Monday night, as Fitz predicts a huge game from Tyreek Hill, and Frank thinks the New York Giants pull off the upset against the Green Bay Packers.
This was an all-time go-ahead touchdown in a critical game. Until it wasn't.
Stroud was under constant pressure from the Jets defensive front before his exit.
Reluctant to play, huh?
A beloved figure in Tennessee, Wycheck played a key role in the Titans' famed "Music City Miracle" playoff win over the Buffalo Bills en route to the Super Bowl in 2000.
Devin Haney's last win was controversial. This one wasn't.
The Tennis Hall of Famer was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021.
When it comes to meeting the moment, when understanding the importance of a single event on the floor, LeBron James is usually up to the task.
The Orioles might be under new ownership in 2024.
"While it was scary, it is NOT career ending," Hurst wrote.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.
What stats aren't telling us the whole truth? Dalton Del Don takes a closer look at where we are being led astray.
Simone Biles was at the game to support her husband, Packers safety Jonathan Owens.
An average of over 19 million watched the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for a third straight season.
The star USC freshman ranks second in the country in scoring, behind only Caitlin Clark.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some intriguing findings for Week 12.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Purdue and No. 7 Tennessee will join Marquette in the Maui Invitational semifinals.
Lest anyone still doubted his place atop tennis'Mount Rushmore, Novak Djokovic capped another dominant season with a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title, solidifying his claim as the sport's GOAT.