Strain signing a 'coup' for United

Ryan Strain's move to Dundee United is a "coup", says delighted manger Jim Goodwin.

The Australia full-back, 27, has signed a two-year deal at Tannadice to remain in the Premiership after leaving St Mirren this summer.

"Bringing Ryan to Tannadice represents an exciting and forward-thinking piece of business," added Goodwin.

"Throughout the past two seasons he has been one of the country’s best performers in his position - his set-piece delivery is first class, he rarely loses a defensive duel and possesses an infectious workrate."