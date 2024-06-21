Strain makes switch to Dundee Utd from St Mirren

Australia right-back Ryan Strain has signed for Dundee United, with manager Jim Goodwin describing it as "a coup" to secure the 27-year-old on his exit from Scottish Premiership rivals St Mirren.

Strain spent two years with the Paisley club, helping them secure a return to European football for the first time in 37 years with last season's fifth-place finish.

But he has signed a two-year contract with United as the Championship winners prepare for their return to the top flight.

"Bringing Ryan to Tannadice represents an exciting and forward-thinking piece of business," Goodwin told his club website. "Throughout the past two seasons, he has been one of the country’s best performers in his position.

"His set-piece delivery is first-class, he rarely loses a defensive duel and possesses an infectious work-rate. Furthermore, he has experience on both the European and international stage which he can pass on to other members of the dressing room."

Born in Coventry, Strain came through Aston Villa's youth ranks at the same time as future England midfielder Jack Grealish.

However, it was with Adelaide United where he broke into the first team before securing a 2021 move to Maccabi Haifa, where he would win a league and cup double before playing Conference League qualifiers with the Israeli club.

Having moved to St Mirren, Strain made 64 appearances, all but four of them starts, scoring four goals for Stephen Robinson's side.

His form led to an international debut, he has gone on to earn five more caps but was an unused substitute in this month's 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Palestine.