'Strain a good bit of business'; 'Lack of pace in squad an issue'

We asked for your views on Ryan Strain joining Dundee United and what other positions need strengthening.

Here's what some of you said:

Stephen: Strain is definitely a good bit of business but we will never know if he left or if St Mirren let him go. He's a cracking player and an improvement to the squad but time will tell. There are more signings to come and they are needed to go from a Championship squad to a Premiership one! Optimistic though with Jim Goodwin in charge!

George: A good, solid signing who along with other new recruits will bolster the squad. Additional signings are still required but I am certain they are in the pipeline. Excited and confident of a top-six finish next season.

Paul: If Strain can produce the same performances as he did for St Mirren then good buy.

George: We still need a top-line goalkeeper to take the number one spot but other than that the defensive line looks fairly sound with the three recent signings and getting Ross Graham to commit to a new contract. The recruitment focus now needs to be on midfield and central attack where we remain light.

James: Sounds like a great move. Let's hope we manage to get a playmaker to take control middle to front. I can't wait for the new season.

Ewen: The lack of pace in the current squad is a real issue. Speedy wide men who can cross a ball would be a big positive.