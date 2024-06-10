Straight heat: Skubal lights up radar gun vs. Brewers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tarik Skubal is in the middle of a career year and is a viable Cy Young candidate. But he had something extra special in Sunday’s 10-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

According to the radar gun at Comerica Park, Skubal threw his fastest pitch ever during a third inning at-bat with Rhys Hoskins — measured at 101.7 miles per hour. The tech used by Bally Sports Detroit even flashed at 102 on the pitch.

Skubal told MLB.com’s Jason Beck that the reading even caught him off guard.

“That was surprising to me, too,” Skubal said after the game. “I went to throw it hard. I was trying to blow him away. But, yeah, I was surprised.”

According to Beck, Skubal even gave a look to the Tigers dugout and got a reaction from his teammates.

Said manager A.J. Hinch: “I think Tarik looked over to see if it was real.”

Skubal, who first hit triple digits earlier this season, now has the second-fastest pitch on record this season by an MLB starter. Rookie phenom Paul Skenes hit 101.9 mph in his big-league debut last month.

Skubal improved to 8-1 on the season following Sunday’s win — going 6.2 innings, giving up five hits and two walks while racking up 10 strikeouts. He carried a shutout into the seventh inning before Brice Turang hit a chopper that bounced over first base and into the right-field corner for an RBI triple.

The Tigers’ ace is one of the early front-runners to win the American League’s Cy Young Award for best pitcher. Skubal has posted a microscopic 1.92 ERA across his 13 starts, racking up 96 strikeouts to just 15 walks.

His ERA is fourth best in all of MLB and second-best in the American League — 0.01 behind Boston’s Tanner Houck. His strikeout total is fourth best in the league, and two ahead of Tigers teammate Jack Flaherty. Only one pitcher, Philadelphia’s Ranger Suarez (0.85), has a better WHIP — walks and hits per inning — at 0.89.

