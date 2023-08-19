Strader lights the way for Tomcats: QB, defense help fend off Rams

Aug. 19—ASHLAND — One side of Putnam Stadium would be the only 50 yards to find illumination after the sun set on Friday night.

The field endured a broken tower of lights during a complete game from Ashland in its season opener. LaBryant Strader threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Tomcats pushed past Raceland for a 28-21 win.

Ashland found ways to light up the scoreboard, including an 81-yard kickoff return by Braxton Jennings and a 56-yard touchdown catch by Brandon Houston.

"We played well in a lot of different facets of the game," Ashland coach Chad Tackett said. "The kick return for a touchdown was huge. Coach (Scott) Miller has done a great job with our kick return. On defense, we made some stops when we had to do it. I thought we tackled well tonight. Offensively, we didn't get enough snaps. When our offense was on the field tonight, we did some really good things."

After the Tomcats opened the season with a 13-play drive, the offense did not see much field time n the first half and most of the third quarter.

Ashland countered each Rams attempt to change momentum with an explosive play.

"The defense plays into the offense," Strader said. "The defense gets stops and the offense gets more opportunities. They did a great job tonight. It all starts with Sawyer Edens. He played like a defensive captain tonight and the best linebacker in the area. When he plays like that, we have a chance to be really good defensively."

The junior quarterback has made monumental changes to his game and his stature during the 12 months since the two teams last met. Strader is 35 pounds lighter than a year ago and that improved mobility can make himself and the offense more versatile.

"I have more poise in the pocket," Strader said. "I have more confidence. It's just a shoutout to everyone around me. They have taken their level up and that's helped me take a level up. As a team, we have really evolved over these last 12 months."

"We can be more dynamic in our offense," he added. "I didn't think I was at my best last year, size-wise, and being in shape. I felt like I have done that in the offseason. Hopefully, in the long run, this season, it will help us."

Raceland hopes games like Friday night against a solid opponent will pay dividends down the road since the schedule doesn't get any easier from here.

"I told my football team that in the last seven days until now, we have become a better football team," Salmons said. "We've had accelerated growth. We still made mistakes and we will continue to make mistakes. That's OK. We have to make less mistakes as you go. Games like this are something you can put in the tank that you can build on and pull from as you go through the journey."

Ashland (1-0) started its first drive after a three-and-out from Raceland. The Tomcats methodically marched down the field into the red zone.

Strader was flushed from the pocket but still had the awareness to zip the football between defenders into the hands of Cam Davis and there was no one in front of him on his way to the end zone. The Tomcats held an early 7-0 advantage.

"He's mobile and an extension of the coach on the field," Tackett said. "He is a fierce competitor. Those are things that he's been since JFL. I texted him yesterday. You've been the man since JFL. You are better this year. He's got his body right. The weight is down and his speed is up. He's who I thought he would be."

Raceland (0-1) took its next possession inside the Tomcats 5-yard line but quarterback Logan Lundy was stopped on fourth and goal after a sack by Edens. It was one of five sacks on the night by the Tomcats.

"We had to mix things up a little bit," Tackett said about the defensive game plan. "We changed our blitz package from outside to inside. We wanted to get to him but he is such a good quarterback. He makes good decisions. It's hard to get him off his throwing point. ... It's a gamble sometimes because you have to pick and choose when you bring pressure."

Raceland found success later in the first half. A Lundy toss to Brody Austin put the ball near the goal line. Noah Wallace punched in the Rams' first TD with a 1-yard plunge to start the second quarter.

On Raceland's next possession, Lundy did the work himself, bouncing off defenders before finding a path to paydirt. The point-after was not successful and the Rams were still trailing 14-13 with 2:35 remaining before halftime.

"We are built on the principles of keep pounding and playing the next play," Salmons said. "We are built on embracing and attacking adversity and getting the full benefit when it comes at us. I think our kids grabbed onto that tonight when adversity set in. It was just a few plays that could have changed the outcome. Credit to Ashland. They have a good football team."

Both quarterbacks shined on a dim field. Strader completed nine of his 11 pass attempts for 128 yards. Lundy was 14 of 21 through the air and collected 165 yards. Both ran for a score.

The Rams kept playing keep away by recovering an onside kick to start the third quarter. A 14-play drive followed, culminating with Wallace's second 1-yard touchdown run of the night. Parker Fannin hauled a catch for the two-point conversion and the contest was tied at 21-21.

The Tomcats showed their driving ability, responding with a march that lasted 15 plays. Strader bullied his way over the goal line with a 1-yard TD run on fourth down to begin the final 12 minutes. It would be the eventual game-winner as the Tomcats' defense stood their ground in the closing minutes.

Unlike last year, Ashland did not want to wait to unveil its best football.

"It's just the progression of how far that we have come in a year's time," Tackett said, "and in the weight room with our strength. We are playing at a high level. These are things we were capable of doing last year. We have gotten better with how we do things and our work ethic. I am super proud of where we are right now."

RACELAND 0 13 8 0 — 21

ASHLAND 7 14 0 7 — 28

FIRST QUARTER

A—Cam Davis 23 pass from LaBryant Strader (Jake Sexton kick), 4:46

SECOND QUARTER

R—Noah Wallace 1 run (Talon Stanley kick), 5:54

A—Braxton Jennings 81 kick return (Joseph Kinner kick), 5:40

R—Logan Lundy 17 run (kick failed), 2:35

A—Brandon Houston 56 pass from Strader (Sexton kick), 1:14

THIRD QUARTER

R—Wallace 1 run (Parker Fannin pass from Lundy), 5:17

FOURTH QUARTER

A—Strader 1 run (Sexton kick), 11:32

R A

First Downs 14 16

Rushes-Yards 41-106 29-126

Comp-Att-Int 14-21-0 9-11-0

Passing Yards 165 128

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1

Punts-Avg. 1-26 2-46

Return Yards 0 0

Penalties-Yards 4-25 8-72

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Raceland rushing: Wallace 13-40, Heighton 2-2, Browning 12-37, Lundy 14-27.

Ashland rushing: Thomas 6-22, Jennings 8-34, Strader 11-46, Davis 3-29.

Raceland passing: Lundy 14 of 21 for 165 yards.

Ashland passing: Strader 9 of 11 for 129 yards

Raceland receiving: Rowsey 3-18, Heighton 1-16, Fannin 6-76, Ison 3-28, Austin 1-27.

Ashland receiving: Houston 6-92, Adkins 1-8, Davis 2-29.

(606) 326-2671 — msparks@dailyindependent.com