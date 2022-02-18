Strade Bianche 2022: When is the race, which teams are racing and what TV channel is it on?

Strade Bianche 2022 When race date time start which teams are racing what TV channel on how watch live - GETTY IMAGES

What is this race and why should I care about it?

Strade Bianche is a unique race in the professional calendar that has earned a place in the hearts of cycling fans despite its relatively short existence. While amateurs are often found aping their heroes, the first Italian race of the WorldTour season reverses the paradigm.

Taking its lead from the huge popularity of Eroica, the non-competitive amateur event that traverses the chalky white roads of Tuscany and requires riders to complete the event on retro steel bicycles, RCS Sport, organisers of the Giro d'Italia, launched Strade Bianche in 2007 – then called Monte Paschi Eroica – when Alexandr Kolobnev prevailed.

Swiss classics specialist Fabian Cancellara won the first of the three Strade Bianche titles he claimed – he remains the most successful rider on the white roads – the following year in 2008. Unsurprisingly, the race has become a particular favourite with the classics riders, particularly since its move to the earlier part of the calendar from its original October slot – other than 2020's event that was switched to August as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Previous winners include Philippe Gilbert, Michal Kwiatkowski, Zdenek Stybar, Julian Alaphilippe, Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel while Moreno Moser remains the sole Italian to have won the race.

Strade Bianche earned itself WorldTour status in 2016. The eighth edition of the women's edition takes place on the same day as the men's race and in 2022 once again acts as the curtain-raiser to the Women's WorldTour.

When is Strade Bianche?

The men's race gets under way at 11.45am (10.45am GMT) on Saturday March 5, 2022. The women's race starts at 9.15am (8.15am GMT).

How long is this year's race?

Strade Bianche is just 184 kilometres long, the women's race is 136km.

What routes do the races follow?

Both races set off from Siena and follow a circuitous route, in an anti-clockwise direction, heading south towards Buonconvento at which point the routes diverge. Once the riders reach the most southerly points of the day, they change direction and head back north towards Siena.

Story continues

Strade Bianche 2022 route

While the route for the women's race looks like this which is, essentially, the same as the men's but without the loop south of Buonconvento . . .

Strade Bianche 2022 route

And what do the profiles look like?

This is the men's race . . .

Strade Bianche 2022

. . . and here's the women's . . .

Strade Bianche 2022

How much of each race is on strade bianche?

There are 11 sectors in the men's race, covering 63km in total – 34.2% of the course – while the women's features eight (31.4km, 23.1% of course).

How can I watch this year's race?

Those lucky enough to have subscriptions to Eurosport or GCN can follow all the action on either television or the app. If you cannot watch the race live then you can follow the second half of both races right here. Bookmark this page and return on the day of race for the latest updates.

What teams will ride at Strade Bianche?

As with all WorldTour races, each of the 18 teams that make up the top-flight of men's professional cycling receive an invite and in the case of Strade Bianche 17 of them will be on the starting line. In addition to the WorldTeams, Pro-Continental teams (ProTeams) Alpecin-Fenix and Arkéa-Samsic also qualified due to leading last year's rankings, while race organisers RSC handed wildcard spots to Bardiani-CSF-Faizane, Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli and Eolo-Kometa.

What does the men's startlist look like?

Race organsiers RCS are yet to release the provisional seven-man teams, but a number of riders in bold are expected to feature in the race. Telegraph Sport will update any further changes as and when they happen before the confirmed startlist is published on the eve of the race.

WorldTeams

Ag2r-Citroën (Fra): Clément Berthet (Fra, neo-pro), Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra), Lilian Calmejane (Fra), Clément Champoussin (Fra), Mikaël Cherel (Fra), Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra), Stan Dewulf (Bel), Felix Gall (Aut), Dorian Godon (Fra), Jaakko Hanninen (Fin), Anthony Jullien (Fra, neo-pro), Bob Jungels (Lux), Paul Lapeira (Fra, neo-pro), Lawrence Naesen (Bel), Oliver Naesen (Bel), Ben O'Connor (Aus), Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra), Valentin Paret-Peintre (Fra, neo-pro), Nans Peters (Fra), Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra, neo-pro), Antoine Raugel (Fra, neo-pro), Marc Sarreau (Fra), Michael Schär (Swi), Damien Touzé (Fra), Greg Van Avermaet (Bel), Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel), Andrea Vendrame (Ita), Clément Venturini (Fra), Larry Warbasse (US).

Astana Qazaqstan (Kaz): Leonardo Basso (Ita), Samuele Battistella (Ita), Manuele Boaro (Ita), Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz, neo-pro), Valerio Conti (Ita), Stefan de Bod (SA), David de la Cruz (Spa), Joe Dombrowski (US), Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz, neo-pro), Fabio Felline (Ita), Michele Gazzoli (Ita, neo-pro), Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz), Sebastián Henao (Col), Miguel Ángel López (Col), Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz), Davide Martinelli (Ita), Gianni Moscon (Ita), Yuriy Natarov (Kaz), Antonio Nibali (Ita), Vincenzo Nibali (Ita), Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (Kaz, neo-pro), Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz), Alexandr Riabushenko (Blr), Javier Romo (Spa, neo-pro), Harold Tejada (Col), Simone Velasco (Ita), Artyom Zakharov (Kaz), Andrey Zeits (Kaz).

Bahrain Victorious (Brn): Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn), Phil Bauhaus (Ger), Pello Bilbao (Spa), Santiago Buitrago (Col), Damiano Caruso (Ita), Sonny Colbrelli (Ita), Feng Chun-kai (Twn), Kamil Gradek (Pol), Jack Haig (Aus), Heinrich Haussler (Aus), Mikel Landa (Spa), Filip Maciejuk (Pol, neo-pro), Ahmed Madan (Brn, neo-pro), Gino Mäder (Swi), Jonathan Milan (Ita, neo-pro), Matej Mohoric (Slo), Domen Novak (Slo), Alejandro Osorio (Col), Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut), Wout Poels (Hol), Johan Price-Pejtersen (Den, neo-pro), Luis León Sánchez (Spa), Jasha Sütterlin (Ger), Dylan Teuns (Bel), Jan Tratnik (Slo), Stephen Williams (GB), Fred Wright (GB), Edoardo Zambanini (Ita, neo-pro).

BikeExchange-Jayco (Aus): Alexandre Balmer (Swi, neo-pro), Jack Bauer (NZ), Sam Bewley (NZ), Kevin Colleoni (Ita, neo-pro), Lawson Craddock (US), Luke Durbridge (Aus), Alex Edmondson (Aus), Tsgabu Grmay (Eth), Dylan Groenewegen (Ned), Kaden Groves (Aus), Lucas Hamilton (Aus), Michael Hepburn (Aus), Damien Howson (Aus), Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den), Tanel Kangert (Est), Alexander Konychev (Ita), Jan Maas (Ned), Michael Matthews (Aus), Cameron Meyer (Aus), Luka Mezgec (Slo), Kelland O'Brien (Aus, neo-pro), Jesús David Peña (Col, neo-pro), Nick Schultz (Aus), Callum Scotson (Aus), Dion Smith (NZ), Matteo Sobrero (Ita), Campbell Stewart (NZ, neo-pro), Simon Yates (GB).

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger): Giovanni Aleotti (Ita, neo-pro), Shane Archbold (NZ) Cesare Benedetti (Ita), Sam Bennett (Irl), Emanuel Buchmann (Ger), Matteo Fabbro (Ita), Patrick Gamper (Aut), Felix Grosschartner (Aut), Marco Haller (Aut), Sergio Higuita (Col), Jai Hindley (Aus), Lennard Kämna (Ger), Wilco Kelderman (Hol), Jonas Koch (Ger), Patrick Konrad (Aut), Martin Laas (Est), Luis-Joe Lührs (Ger, neo-pro), Jordi Meeus (Bel, neo-pro), Ryan Mullen (Irl), Anton Palzer (Ger), Nils Politt (Ger), Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut), Maximilian Schachmann (Ger), Ide Schelling (Hol), Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel, neo-pro), Danny van Poppel (Ned), Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus), Matthew Walls (GB, neo-pro), Frederik Wandahl (Den, neo-pro), Ben Zwiehoff (Ger).

DSM (Ger): Thymen Arensman (Ned, neo-pro), Nikias Arndt (Ger), Romain Bardet (Fra), Cees Bol (Ned), Marco Brenner (Ger, neo-pro), Romain Combaud (Fra), Alberto Dainese (Ita, neo-pro), John Degenkolb (Ger), Nico Denz (Ger), Mark Donovan (GB), Nils Eekhoff (Ned), Chris Hamilton (Aus), Leon Heinschke (Ger, neo-pro), Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor, neo-pro), Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den), Soren Kragh Andersen (Den), Andreas Leknessund (Nor, neo-pro), Niklas Märkl (Ger, neo-pro), Marius Mayrhofer (Ger, neo-pro), Tim Naberman (Ned, neo-pro), Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned), Casper Pedersen (Den), Frederik Rodenberg (Den, neo-pro), Florian Stork (Ger), Martijn Tusveld (Ned), Henri Vandenabeele (Bel, neo-pro), Kevin Vermaerke (US, neo-pro), Sam Welsford (Aus, neo-pro).

EF Education-EasyPost (US): Daniel Arroyave (Col, neo-pro), Alberto Bettiol (Ita), Stefan Bissegger (Swi, neo-pro), Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu), Diego Camargo (Col, neo-pro), Simon Carr (GB, neo-pro), Hugh Carthy (GB), Esteban Chaves (Col), Magnus Cort (Den), Owain Doull (GB), Odd Christian Eiking (Nor), Ruben Guerreiro (Por), Ben Healy (Irl, neo-pro), Alex Howes (US), Jens Keukeleire (Bel), Merhawi Kudus (Eri), Sebastian Langeveld (Ned), Lachlan Morton (US), Hideto Nakane (Jpn), Mark Padun (Ukr), Neilson Powless (US), Sean Quinn (US), Jonas Rutsch (Ger), Tom Scully (NZ), James Shaw (GB), Georg Steinhauser (Ger, neo-pro), Rigoberto Urán (Col), Michael Valgren (Den), Julius van den Berg (Ned), Marijn van den Berg (Ned, neo-pro), Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol).

Groupama-FDJ (Fra): Bruno Armirail (Fra), Lewis Askey (GB, neo-pro), Matteo Badilatti (Swi), Clément Davy (Fra, neo-pro), Arnaud Démare (Fra), Antione Duchesne (Can), David Gaudu (Fra), Kevin Geniets (Hol), Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita), Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu), Stefan Küng (Swi), Mathieu Ladagnous (Fra), Olivier Le Gac (Fra), Fabian Lienhard (Swi), Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe), Valentin Madouas (Fra), Rudy Molard (Fra), Quentin Pacher (Fra), Thibaut Pinot (Fra), Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi), Anthony Roux (Fra), Miles Scotson (Aus), Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned), Jake Stewart (GB, neo-pro), Michael Storer (Aus), Attila Valter (Hun), Lars van den Berg (Ned, neo-pro), Bram Welten (Ned).

Ineos Grenadiers (GB): Andrey Amador (Crc), Egan Bernal (Col), Richard Carapaz (Ecu), Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa), Laurens De Plus (Bel), Eddie Dunbar (Irl), Omar Fraile (Spa), Filippo Ganna (Ita), Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB), Ethan Hayter (GB), Kim Heiduk (Ger, neo-pro), Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol), Daniel Martínez (Col), Jhonatan Narváez (Col), Tom Pidcock (GB, neo-pro), Luke Plapp (Aus, neo-pro), Richie Porte (Aus), Salvatore Puccio (Ita), Brandon Smith Rivera (Col), Carlos Rodríguez (Spa), Luke Rowe (GB), Magnus Sheffield (US, neo-pro), Pavel Sivakov (Rus), Ben Swift (GB), Geraint Thomas (GB), Ben Tulett (GB), Ben Turner (GB, neo-pro), Dylan van Baarle (Ned), Elia Viviani (Ita), Cameron Wurf (Aus), Adam Yates (GB).

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux (Bel): Jan Bakelants (Bel), Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor), Dimitri Claeys (Bel), Aimé De Gendt (Bel), Dries De Pooter (Bel, trainee from Aug 1), Theo Delacroix (Fra, neo-pro), Tom Devriendt (Bel), Biniam Ghirmay Hailu (Eri), Kobe Goossens (Bel), Quinten Hermans (Bel), Jan Hirt (Cze), Laurens Huys (Bel), Julius Johansen (Den), Alexander Kristoff (Nor), Louis Meintjes (SA), Madis Mihkels (Est, trainee from Aug 1), Hugo Page (Fra, neo-pro), Andrea Pasqualon (Ita), Barnabas Peak (Hun), Simone Petilli (Ita), Adrien Petit (Fra), Baptiste Planckaert (Bel), Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita), Lorenzo Rota (Ita), Rein Taaramae (Est), Gerben Thijssen (Bel), Taco van der Hoorn (Ned), Corné van Kessel (Ned), Kevin Van Melsen (Bel), Boy van Poppel (Ned), Loïc Vliegen (Bel), Georg Zimmermann (Ger).

Israel-Premier Tech (Isr): Rudy Barbier (Fra), Sebastian Berwick (Aus, neo-pro), Patrick Bevin (Aus), Jenthe Biermans (Bel), Guillaume Boivin (Can), Matthias Brändle (Aut), Alexander Cataford (Can), Simon Clarke (NZ), Alessandro De Marchi (Ita), Alex Dowsett (GB), Itamar Einhorn (Isr), Chris Froome (GB), Jakob Fuglsang (Den), Omer Goldstein (Isr), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor), Ben Hermans (Bel), Reto Hollenstein (Swi), Hugo Houle (Can), Daryl Impey (SA), Taj Jones (Aus, neo-pro), Krists Neilands (Lat), Guy Niv (Isr), Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita), James Piccoli (Can), Guy Sagiv (Isr), Corbin Strong (NZ, neo-pro), Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel), Sep Vanmarcke (Bel), Michael Woods (Can), Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den), Rick Zabel (Ger).

Jumbo-Visma (Ned): Edoardo Affini (Ita), Tiesj Benoot (Bel), Koen Bouwman (Ned), David Dekker (Ned, neo-pro), Rohan Dennis (Aus), Tom Dumoulin (Ned), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned), Tobias Foss (Nor), Robert Gesink (Ned), Chris Harper (Aus), Michel Hessmann (Ger, neo-pro), Lennard Hofstede (Ned), Olav Kooij (Ned, neo-pro), Steven Kruijswijk (Ned), Sepp Kuss (US), Christophe Laporte (Fra) Gijs Leemreize (Ned, neo-pro), Sam Oomen (Ned), Primoz Roglic (Slo), Timo Roosen (Ned), Mike Teunissen (Ned), Milan Vader (Ned), Wout van Aert (Bel), Tosh Van der Sande (Bel), Mick van Dijke (Ned, neo-pro), Tim van Dijke (Ned, neo-pro), Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel), Jonas Vingegaard (Den).

Lotto-Soudal (Bel): Cedric Beullens (Bel), Victor Campenaerts (Bel), Filippo Conca (Ita, neo-pro), Steff Cras (Bel), Jasper De Buyst (Bel), Thomas De Gendt (Bel), Arnaud De Lie (Bel, neo-pro), Jarrad Drizners (Aus, neo-pro), Caleb Ewan (Aus), Frederik Frison (Bel), Philippe Gilbert (Bel), Sébastien Grignard (Bel, neo-pro), Matthew Holmes (GB), Roger Kluge (Ger), Andreas Kron (Den), Kamil Malecki (Pol), Sylvain Moniquet (Bel, neo-pro), Michael Schwarzmann (Ger), Rüdiger Selig (Ger), Harry Sweeny (Aus, neo-pro), Maxim Van Gils (Bel, neo-pro), Brent Van Moer (Bel), Harm Vanhoucke (Bel), Florian Vermeersch (Bel), Viktor Verschaeve (Bel, neo-pro), Xandres Vervloesem (Bel, neo-pro), Tim Wellens (Bel).

Movistar (Spa): Alex Aranburu (Spa), Jorge Arcas (Spa), Will Barta (US), Iñigo Elosegui (Spa), Imanol Erviti (Spa), Iván García Cortina (Spa), Abner González (Pur, neo-pro), Juri Hollmann (Ger), Gorka Izagirre (Spa), Johan Jacobs (Swi), Matteo Jorgenson (US), Max Kanter (Ger), Oier Lazkano (Spa), Enric Mas (Spa), Lluís Mas (Spa), Gregor Mühlberger (Aut), Mathias Norsgaard (Den), Nelson Oliveira (Por), Antonio Pedrero (Spa), Vinicius Rangel Costa (Bra, neo-pro), Óscar Rodríguez (Spa), José Joaquín Rojas (Spa), Einer Rubio (Col), Sergio Samitier (Spa), Gonzalo Serrano (Spa), Iván Sosa (Col), Albert Torres (Spa), Alejandro Valverde (Spa), Carlos Verona (Spa).

Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl (Bel): Julian Alaphilippe (Fra), Kasper Asgreen (Den), Andrea Bagioli (Ita), Davide Ballerini (Ita), Mattia Cattaneo (Ita), Rémi Cavagna (Fra), Mark Cavendish (GB), Josef Cerny (Cze), Tim Declercq (Bel), Dries Devenyns (Bel), Remco Evenepoel (Bel), Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den), Fabio Jakobsen (Ned), Iljo Keisse (Bel), James Knox (GB), Yves Lampaert (Bel), Fausto Masnada (Ita), Michael Morkov (Den), Mauro Schmid (Swi, neo-pro), Florian Sénéchal (Fra), Pieter Serry (Bel), Stijn Steels (Bel), Jannik Steimle (Ger, neo-pro), Zdenek Stybar (Cze), Martin Svrcek (Svk, from July 1), Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel), Stan Van Tricht (Bel, neo-pro), Ilan Van Wilder (Bel), Mauri Vansevenant (Bel, neo-pro), Ethan Vernon (GB, neo-pro), Louis Vervaeke (Bel).

Trek-Segafredo (US): Jon Aberasturi (Spa), Filippo Baroncini (Ita, neo-pro), Julien Bernard (Fra), Gianluca Brambilla (Ita), Marc Brustenga (Spa, neo-pro), Dario Cataldo (Ita), Giulio Ciccone (Ita), Jakob Egholm (Den), Kenny Elissonde (Fra), Tony Gallopin (Fra), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri), Asbjorn Hellemose (Den, neo-pro), Markus Hoelgaard (Nor), Daan Hoole (Ned, neo-pro), Alexander Kamp (Den), Alex Kirsch (Lux), Emils Liepins (Lat), Juan Pedro López (Spa), Bauke Mollema (Hol), Jacopo Mosca (Ita), Matteo Moschetti (Ita), Mads Pedersen (Den), Simon Pellaud (Fra), Quinn Simmons (US), Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Den, neo-pro), Toms Skujins (Lat), Jasper Stuyven (Bel), Edward Theuns (Bel), Antonio Tiberi (Ita, neo-pro), Antwan Tolhoek (Ned), Otto Vergaerde (Bel).

UAE Team Emirates (UAE): Pascal Ackermann (Ger), Joao Almeida (Por), Andrés Camilo Ardila (Col), Juan Ayuso (Spa, neo-pro), George Bennett (NZ), Mikkel Bjerg (Den), Alexys Brunel (Fra), Rui Costa (Por), Alessandro Covi (Ita), Finn Fisher-Black (NZ, neo-pro), Davide Formolo (Ita), Fernando Gaviria (Col), Ryan Gibbons (SA), Felix Gross (Ger, neo-pro), Marc Hirschi (Swi), Álvaro Hodeg (Col), Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor), Rafal Majka (Pol), Brandon McNulty (US), Yousef Mirza (UAE), Juan Sebastián Molano (Col), Ivo Oliveira (Por), Rui Oliveira (Por), Tadej Pogacar (Slo), Jan Polanc (Slo), Maximiliano Richeze (Arg), Marc Soler (Spa), Joel Suter (Swi), Matteo Trentin (Ita), Oliviero Troia (Ita), Diego Ulissi (Ita).

ProTeams

Alpecin-Fenix (Bel): Edward Anderson (US), Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger), Sjoerd Bax (Ned), Tobias Bayer (Aut), Dries De Bondt (Bel), Floris De Tier (Bel), Silvan Dillier (Swi), Samuel Gaze (NZ), Michael Gogl (Aut), Jimmy Janssens (Bel), Alexander Krieger (Ger), Senne Leysen (Bel), Jakub Mareczko (Ita), Tim Merlier (Bel), Xandro Meurisse (Bel), Stefano Oldani (Ita), Jasper Philipsen (Bel), Edward Planckaert (Bel), Jonas Rickaert (Bel), Oscar Riesebeek (Ned), Kristian Sbaragli (Ita), Robert Stannard (Aus), Lionel Taminiaux (Bel), Scott Thwaites (GB), Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel), David van der Poel (Ned), Mathieu van der Poel (Ned), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel), Gianni Vermeersch (Bel), Julien Vermote (Bel), Jay Vine (Aus).

Arkéa-Samsic (Fra): Winner Anacona (Col), Warren Barguil (Fra), Maxime Bouet (Fra), Nacer Bouhanni (Fra), Amaury Capiot (Bel), Benjamin Declercq (Bel), Anthony Delaplace (Fra), Nicolas Edet (Fra), Miguel Eduardo Flórez (Col), Élie Gesbert (Fra), Donavan Grondin (Fra), Thibault Guernalec (Fra), Simon Guglielmi (Fra), Romain Hardy (Fra), Hugo Hofstetter (Fra), Kévin Ledanois (Fra), Matis Louvel (Fra), Dan McLay (GB), Christophe Noppe (Bel), Lukasz Owsian (Pol), Markus Pajur (Est), Laurent Pichon (Fra), Dayer Quintana (Col), Nairo Quintana (Col), Michel Ries (Ned), Alan Riou (Fra), Clément Russo (Fra), Connor Swift (GB), Kevin Vauquelin (Fra), Alessandro Verre (Ita).

Bardiani-CSF-Faizane (Ita): Enrico Battaglin (Ita), Iker Bonillo (Spa), Johnatan Cañaveral (Col), Luca Colnaghi (Ita), Luca Covili (Ita), Omar El Gouzi (Ita), Filippo Fiorelli (Ita), Davide Gabburo (Ita), Martin Marcellusi (Ita), Alessio Martinelli (Ita), Fabio Mazzucco (Ita), Sacha Modolo (Ita), Alessio Nieri (Ita), Giulio Pellizzari (Ita), Alessandro Pinarello (Ita), Luca Rastelli (Ita), Alessandro Santaromita (Ita), Manuele Tarozzi (Ita), Alex Tolio (Ita), Alessandro Tonelli (Ita), Tomas Trainini (Ita), Giovanni Visconti (Ita), Filippo Zana (Ita), Enrico Zanoncello (Ita), Samuele Zoccarato (Ita).

Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli (Ita): Juan Diego Alba (Col), Mattia Bais (Ita), Gabriele Benedetti (Ita), Alessandro Bisolti (Ita), Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu), Luca Chirico (Ita), Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rou), Trym Westgaard Holther (Nor), Leonardo Marchiori (Ita), Umberto Marengo (Ita), Didier Merchan (Col), Daniel Muñoz (Col), Andrii Ponomar (Ukr), Simone Ravanelli (Ita), Jhonatan Restrepo (Col), Eduardo Sepúlveda (Arg), Filippo Tagliani (Ita), Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri), Santiago Umba (Col), Martí Vigo (Spa), Edoardo Zardini (Ita), Ricardo Alejandro Zurita (Spa).

Eolo-Kometa (Ita): Vincenzo Albanese (Ita), Davide Bais (Ita), Simone Bevilacqua (Ita), Mark Christian (GB), Marton Dina (Hun), Alessandro Fancellu (Ita), Erik Fetter (Hun), Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita), Sergio García (Spa), Francesco Gavazzi (Ita), Arturo Grávalos (Spa), Giovanni Lonardi (Ita), Mirco Maestri (Ita), Alex Martin (Spa), David Martin (Spa), Edward Ravasi (Ita), Samuele Rivi (Ita), Alejandro Ropero (Spa), Diego Rosa (Ita), Diego Pablo Sevilla (Spa), Daniel Viegas (Por).