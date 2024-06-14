Strachan echoes Clarke's 'fear no one' mantra

Steve Clarke's message of "respect everyone, fear no one" was echoed by former Scotland boss Gordon Strachan as he reflected on his side's 2-1 loss to Germany in a Euro qualifier 10 years ago.

"Germany are not at the same level now as they were then," Strachan said. "When you look back at the experience they had, they were a good group.

"We had loads of respect for them but we had nothing to fear, and I think that’s the mood that Steve will be hoping for from his team. Respect them but don’t fear them, and I think he’s got players that can do it."

Only Grant Hanley remains from that Scotland side, but Strachan is unsure of the defender's involvement in tonight's opener against Germany.

“Grant will never let you down, people are often surprised by how quick he is, but my only concern with Grant is his fitness," he added.

"If he was fit, I’d pick him. I can absolutely understand why Steve’s given him every chance to play his way into it but he missed a lot of games last year for Norwich and I just wonder how fit he is."