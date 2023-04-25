STP, Legacy Motor Club honoring Richard Petty with All-Star throwback scheme

Returning to one of NASCAR’s iconic tracks for the 2023 All-Star Race, Legacy Motor Club and STP will honor one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history — Hall of Famer and team co-owner Richard Petty.

STP, the American brand of automotive aftermarket products, will make a historic return as primary sponsor to the No. 43 driven by Erik Jones on May 21 at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the exhibition race (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

RELATED: More on Legacy Motor Club | Full catalog of Richard Petty’s 200 wins

Jones unveiled the car privately to Petty at the Petty Museum in Level Cross, North Carolina, but it will be revealed to the public on Thursday’s edition of NASCAR Race Hub (6 p.m. ET, FS1).

“Looking good!” was Petty‘s initial response upon seeing the artwork presented by Jones, according to a team press release.

“It‘s like a copy of one of my older model cars. One thing about this scheme is Erik won‘t be able hide from me on the track because I‘ll be able to see that car from anywhere.”

Petty and STP first linked up in 1972 and have been partnered ever since, remaining a primary contributor to Petty’s racing teams even after his retirement from driving. Along with Petty’s enormous success behind the wheel, the iconic STP paint scheme became a fan favorite for decades.

“Fans are going to love this car no matter who you root for,” Jones said. “It‘s going to bring back a lot of really great memories for Richard Petty fans at one of the most historic tracks in NASCAR. I‘m thankful to STP and happy they decided to go in the direction they did on this design. When I showed the car to Richard, he thought it was very cool. Carrying on the No. 43 car legacy at North Wilkesboro will be one of the highlights of my career. I‘m looking forward to May 21.”

MORE: Fan Vote opens for 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro