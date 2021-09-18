Stout defensive play lifts Joplin past Carl Junction

Sep. 18—Offenses often steal the headlines, but don't let that overshadow dominant defensive play.

It was Joplin's stout defense that stole the show as the unbeaten Eagles (4-0) rolled past Carl Junction 44-6 in a Central Ozark Conference clash on Friday night at Junge Field.

"They are watching film and they are reading the scouting report," Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said of his physical defense. "They are understanding what they are supposed to do. They are practicing hard. We had a good week of practices. When you prepare well, I think you play well.

"Carl Junction is a good football team. I thought we played really well. We had a couple of inopportune penalties in the first half that hurt, but all in all, I thought offensively and defensively we executed really well."

Joplin's defense forced the Bulldogs to punt six times with two turnovers while pitching a shutout in the second half. The Eagles limited Carl Junction to an unofficial 160 total yards of offense.

"Our D-line got pressure on the quarterbacks and their quarterbacks had troubles throwing the deep ball," Eagles' defensive back Luke Vieselmeyer said. "So, they had to throw the short ball. You don't want them throwing all the time, but it's better than a deep ball. Our D-line makes a huge impact with our defense."

After forcing a quick three-and-out on Carl Junction's opening drive, Joplin wasted no time building its lead.

Sophomore Quin Renfro started the scoring when he took a handoff to the right from quarterback Always Wright and broke several tackles to find paydirt from five yards out as the Eagles took an early 7-0 lead at the 8:37 mark in the first quarter.

Then almost six minutes later, the Bulldogs trimmed Joplin's lead down to 7-3 when Xavier Perkins split the uprights with a 32-yard field goal.

But Joplin immediately responded in the second stanza. Wright connected with Renfro for a 27-yard pass to put the Eagles on the goal line. The drive was capped by a five-yard touchdown run on a keeper from Wright to give Joplin a 14-3 lead with 11:41 left in the first half.

The Eagles' extended their lead to 17-3 when Joe Ipsen nailed a 25-yard field goal at the 7:04 mark. After Carl Junction's Perkins made the score 17-6 with another long field goal, Joplin's offense struck again just before half.

On fourth-and-goal, Wright lobbed a high-arcing pass to a wide-open Landen Atherton for a three-yard touchdown strike to hand the Eagles' a sizable 24-6 halftime advantage.

The Bulldogs were plagued by a myriad of penalties in the first half as they managed under 80 yards of total offense at that point.

And Joplin didn't take its foot off the gas in the second half.

The Eagles put together a long, methodical opening drive and Wright punctuated it with a 15-yard rushing touchdown on another keeper. That stretched Joplin's lead to 30-6 at the 9:53 mark in the third quarter.

On Carl Junction's ensuing possession, Dexter Merrell temporarily took over at quarterback after Nathan Planchon was shaken up on an earlier play. On Merrell's second pass attempt, he was picked off by Vieselmeyer at about midfield.

Then just two plays later on offense, Wright hooked up with Bruce Wilbert for a 71-yard touchdown pass to hand Joplin a 37-6 lead with 6:49 to go in the third quarter. Sophomore Chavis Coleman iced the game with a 33-yard run to the house as the Eagles achieved a running clock with 7:34 left in the game.

"I think this team can go far," Vieselmeyer said. "We have been busting our butts this year. It's not just one side of the ball. It's offense and defense, even special teams. We are all coming together as a family and capitalizing on what the other does."

Wright completed 17 of 23 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown. The senior ran for 45 yards on six carries for two scores.

"That's the deal with Always ... He can do it all," Jasper said. "IQ wise, he does a really good job. He has got the entire package with his arm, his legs and his football IQ. He's a special player."

Renfro scampered for 136 yards in 15 attempts for Joplin. He scored a touchdown and caught three passes for 38 yards.

"Quinn is a talented running back," Jasper said. "You even saw Chavis late rip off some runs. We'll have Drew (VanGilder) back next week. It's nice to have those guys. They complement each other really well. Obviously, Quinn had a big game."

Also for the Eagles, wideout Jack Stanley had five catches for 43 yards while Bruce Wilbert hauled in four passes for 89 yards.

Planchon went 13 of 28 with 99 yards passing for the Bulldogs (2-2). Jordan Woodruff led the receiving corps with three catches for 25 yards and Merrell added two catches for 36 yards.

Joplin hosts Willard at 7 p.m. Friday while Carl Junction entertains Webb City.

"We just gotta understand we have to get better every week," Jasper said. "That is our goal. I know it's cliche, but if you don't do that, you are not going to accomplish what we want to accomplish. We have to prepare every week like it's a playoff game. If we get better and improve, things will continue to go well."