Storylines to watch in massive Week 2 showdown between Alabama and Texas

The Alabama Crimson Tide put its stamp on Week 1 of the college football season with a dominating 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee State inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night.

Now, Nick Saban and the Tide will host a completely different challenge in Week 2 when they welcome the Texas Longhorns to Tuscaloosa for one of the season’s most highly anticipated non-conference matchups.

Last year, Alabama escaped Austin with a nail-biting 20-19 win over the Longhorns, mainly behind the fourth quarterback magic of quarterback Bryce Young.

Now, Alabama will be led by a young QB making just his third collegiate start. Jalen Milroe silenced some critics with his performance against MTSU, but the Longhorn defense will present a completely different challenge for the Texas native.

The storylines entering Alabama-Texas are endless, so we have put together a list of a handful that we feel are most important for the Crimson Tide.

Not allowing Quinn Eweres another hot start

Before exiting last year’s matchup with an injury, Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers got off to an extremely hot start. The Texas gun-slinger started the game 9-12 for 134 yards and Alabama was having trouble finding an answer for his deep ball. The Crimson Tide defense needs to avoid that type of start in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night.

Create movement in the running game

Outside of Jase McClellan’s 81-yard touchdown scamper, Alabama struggled to find a consistent running game in Austin last season. Part of the team mantra this offseason was the return of bully-ball and there would be no better time to break that out than against the Longhorns.

Limiting explosive plays

The Texas offense features one of the nation’s top receivers, Xavier Worthy. While slight in stature, Worthy is a big play waiting to happen. The talented wideout burned the Alabama defense a couple of times last season and if the Tide want to have success this year, limiting those will be a critical factor.

Health of the Alabama secondary

Alabama had a couple of key members of its secondary go down with injuries against MTSU. Malachi Moore and Jalen Key both exited the Week 1 contest and their health against Texas is extremely important. Moore makes the calls on the backend and Key was responsible for the Tide’s first forced turnover of the season. This is something to monitor throughout the week.

How Jalen Milroe handles the pressure

I don’t think there is anyone who was not at least just a little bit surprised with Jalen Milore’s performance in Week 1. Nobody should be expecting a duplicate performance against Texas, but now he has set expectations for himself and the offense, and fair or not, that leads to a little more pressure. The Texas defense will be a step or two above what Milroe faced against MTSU, so we will find out just how good Milroe and this Alabama team can be on Saturday night under the lights of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

