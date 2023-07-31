Storylines to watch as Idaho football launches into fall training camp

Jul. 30—MOSCOW — After an impressive debut season as Idaho's head coach, Jason Eck heads into Year 2 with confidence in several position groups and question marks at a few other spots.

The Vandals enjoy a star-studded corps of skill players. They have some proven members of the offensive line, but some uncertainty up front.

On defense, Idaho is led by a handful of talented returners in its secondary. The Vandals' front seven is more of a work-in-progress.

There'll be plenty of storylines to follow when the Vandals kick off fall camp at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Kibbie Dome.

Here's a primer on Idaho's preseason:

The development of an elite skill unit

The Vandal passing offense emerged last year as one of the most potent units in the nation — the headlining group of Idaho's first Football Championship Subdivision playoff team since it rejoined the classification in 2018.

Receivers Hayden Hatten and Jermaine Jackson became FCS superstars in 2022, and the duo will be expected to fill the stat sheets again this year after totaling 2,258 yards and 21 touchdowns — with 16 of those scores belonging to Hatten.

Quarterback Gevani McCoy, who claimed FCS freshman of the year honors, should only improve.

"He's continued to be a great decision-maker," Eck said of his QB last week during the Big Sky's media day. "He's really worked hard to add some bulk.

"When you have a good freshman year, you can take more chances. (I told him) to make sure to stay within the offense, take the progressions, don't force the ball to guys. You have a lot of good players (around you) that can make plays."

Much of the attention at fall camp will be centered on Idaho's established trio of standouts, but the Vandals' talent at the receiver positions doesn't end there.

Two young receivers, Jordan Dwyer and Michael Graves, showed flashes of potential last season. And Idaho will add another potential contributor to the mix in junior Terez Traynor, who could be a solid third option for McCoy. Traynor missed most of 2022 with injuries after recording 737 yards and landing on the All-Big Sky third team in 2021.

The Vandal passing offense finished the 2022 season ranked 26th nationally with 262 yards per game, and the unit checked in at No. 5 in the FCS rankings in passing efficiency.

How much better can the Vandals' passing offense be in 2023? That'll be the No. 1 storyline to watch at fall camp.

Considering the returners, it stands to reason that Idaho will boast one of the top QB/receiver combos in the country.

"You're gonna see a fun, exciting brand of football," Eck said. "You're gonna see an offense that's gonna be very explosive.

"I'm excited to be in Year 2. I think we'll be able to do more things (offensively)."

With all the hype surrounding the passing game, it may be easy to overlook Idaho's running backs. But the Vandals should be more than capable on the ground with sophomore Anthony Woods, a preseason All-Big Sky pick who logged 872 yards last season.

The Vandals will be looking to replace some production in the backfield. Roshaun Johnson graduated after scoring 12 TDs last year and speedy running back Elisha Cummings transferred out.

Who will spell Woods? The early favorite is senior Nick Romano, a Meridian, Idaho, native who started some games between 2019-21 but fell down the depth chart last year.

The tight ends are the only question mark among Idaho's skill players. Veteran starter Connor Whitney graduated, so the Vandals will be conducting a competition at the position. Sophomores Jake Cox and Jack Schuster, both of whom have minimal playing experience, are in the mix along with Coastal Carolina transfer TJ Ivy Jr.

Making strides up front

The Vandals lost two starters to graduation in longtime center/tackle Logan Floyd and tackle Beau St. John.

There'll be some work to do in the trenches, but Eck feels comfortable with a few offensive linemen ahead of the preseason.

Junior Elijah Sanchez, who saw reps at center and tackle last year, will become Idaho's fulltime center.

"He's a great athlete, a great leader, and I expect him to really grow in his second year as a starter," Eck said.

Sophomore tackle Ayden Knapik returns after collecting honorable mention all-conference honors and a freshman All-America nod in 2022.

Eck is looking at sophomore Nate Azzopardi to fill in at one guard spot. The coach indicated that two players are vying to start at the other guard position. There's also a competition between two players at the other offensive tackle spot.

The Vandals' offensive line was serviceable, not exceptional, last season. Idaho allowed 26 sacks — 77th nationally — but finished No. 41 in the FCS in rushing offense with over 2,000 yards.

"We're hoping we'll be better up front than last year," Eck said.

Although Idaho has some returning experience up front, the Vandals are young overall on the O-line. Of the seven linemen Eck mentioned, four are underclassmen.

The formation of the group will be worth keeping an eye on throughout the preseason. Who will anchor the O-line? Do the Vandals have enough dependable depth in the trenches?

"The offensive line and defensive line is a spot where we don't have anybody on the preseason all-conference team," Eck noted. "We gotta have some great growth out of those units."

Plugging holes on defense

Idaho's defense will need to find replacements for several significant losses.

Linebacker Fa'Avae Fa'Avae graduated after topping the Vandals with 111 tackles last year. Linebacker Paul Moala transferred to Georgia Tech after logging 61 tackles, seven for loss, and four interceptions.

Three key edge rushers — Leo Tamba (four sacks), Juliano Falaniko (six TFLs) and Kemari Munier-Bailey (five sacks) — are gone. Idaho also lost its best defensive tackle in Post Falls product Nate DeGraw.

The Vandals believe they've added new standouts in LB Tre Thomas, a grad transfer from South Dakota, and Division II transfer nose tackle Jahkari Larmond.

"Tre Thomas will be a great leader for us," Eck said. "He's a tremendous athlete. I think he runs better than (Fa'Avae and Moala). He'll add a new element with what he can do in passing coverage.

"We brought in a big nose guard (6-2, 330 pounds)," Eck added of Larmond. "He's going to add a new element. Last year, some teams pushed us around running the ball. Hopefully, Jahkari can solidify us and make it tougher to run the ball between the tackles on us."

Idaho might look at a couple of freshman linebackers to help fill the void.

Defensive tackle Ben Bertram is the only returning starter in the Vandals' front seven, a group that will be a point of emphasis during camp.

In the secondary, the Vandals are "very solid," Eck said.

Four starting defensive backs return for an Idaho defense that picked off 16 passes — fifth nationally — in 2022 and ranked 19th nationally in passing yards allowed (190 per game).

Cornerback Marcus Harris, a preseason All-Big Sky selection, will set the pace for the unit alongside safety Tommy McCormick, who made four interceptions last year. Safety Murvin Kenion III and nickel Mathias Bertram are the other returning starters for one of the Big Sky's best defensive backfields.

"Our defense is overlooked right now," Hatten said. "I think it's going to surprise the Big Sky."

The competition between Idaho's high-octane passing game and stable secondary will make for some compelling viewing during camp. Otherwise, we'll be watching for new playmakers to emerge in a rebuilt defensive front.