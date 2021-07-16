Storylines heading into SEC Media Days & Horns Down debacle

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde react to Big 12 officiating's decision to crack down on the horns down celebration in 2021... can we just let the kids play?

Nebraska hired alumni Trev Alberts as their next athletic director this week. What does it mean for the future of fellow alum Scott Frost?

The guys also dive into the SEC ahead of their annual media days circus in Hoover, Alabama. What are the biggest storylines ahead of the season? Pat, Pete and Dan also pick the over/under win totals for each team.

