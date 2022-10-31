Storylines to follow in Alabama’s SEC battle with LSU

Week 9 of the college football season is complete along with the Alabama bye week.

Four weeks of the regular season remain until the SEC Championship showdown in Atlanta between the top schools from each conference division.

This weekend, the battle in Baton Rouge will go a long way in deciding which team from the West will make the trip to Atlanta as No. 6 Alabama travels to Death Valley to take on No. 17 LSU.

The storylines in this matchup are endless but we will do our best to narrow it down to what we believe are the top five needle movers ahead of this epic showdown between the Crimson Tide and the Bayou Tigers.

The emergence of LSU QB Jayden Daniels

It took the Arizona State transfer some time to transition over to the SEC but Jayden Daniels has shown steady improvement over the last few weeks and has become a high-quality SEC QB. Daniels has thrown just one interception all season and Alabama will need to force some mistakes if they have a shot in Baton Rouge.

Alabama's winning streak in Baton Rouge

Death Valley is one of the toughest places to play in all of college football, just don’t tell Nick Saban and Alabama that. The Crimson Tide currently owns a five-game winning streak in Baton Rouge over the Tigers.

Will the Alabama offensive line respond after the bye week

Alabama’s offensive line struggled to open up running lanes for the Tide backs the last time they took the field. The big boys up front will need to play better in order to create a more balanced attack and give [autotag]Jahmyr Gibbs[/autotag] a chance to break one open.

Nick Saban vs. Brian Kelly

This will be coach Saban’s and coach Kelly’s first matchup as conference rivals but the two coaches have faced off in the past. Saban and the Tide defeated Kelly twice while he was at Notre Dame, outscoring the Fighting Irish 73-28.

Eli Ricks vs. his former team

Eli Ricks splashed onto the scene for Alabama in its last game and it is fitting that he will be back in the swing of things just in time to make a trip to his former home in Baton Rouge. Ricks could prove to be the difference on Saturday night for the Tide.

