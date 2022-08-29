Storylines to follow in Alabama’s matchup with Utah State

Alabama football is back, ladies and gentlemen! Week 0 has concluded and we now move on to week one of the college football season.

Nick Saban and Alabama will not have as easy of a task as most fans would think in their week one matchup against Utah State. Utah State is coming off a special season in 2021 where they won 11 games, including a win over a power five program in their bowl game.

Utah State also returns several key members from their historic 2021 team and will not come into Bryant-Denny Stadium and just hand the Crimson Tide the win.

The Crimson Tide will have their work cut out for them come Saturday night in Tuscaloosa. Let’s take a look at a few of the storylines as we enter Week 1 of Alabama’s 2022 football season

Former Alabama WR Xavier Williams is now with the Aggies

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Xavier Williams #3 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts to a first down during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Alabama defensive backs will have the chance to match up with a former teammate on Saturday in wide receiver Xavier Williams. Williams was with the Tide from 2018-21.

Williams did not record any stats for the Aggies in their Week 0 win over UCONN.

Utah State HC Blake Anderson is a familiar foe

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson talk at midfield before the Alabama vs. Arkansas State game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday September 8, 2018.

Pre219

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson should look familiar to Tide fans. Anderson was the head coach at Arkansas State when Alabama took on the Red Wolves in 2018.

Utah State is coming off one of the best turnarounds ever

Sep 18, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Utah State Aggies players celebrate in the fourth quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

As I mentioned earlier, the 2021 season was a special one for the Utah State Aggies. Especially when you look back at what happened in 2020. The Aggies went just 1-5 during the COVID season before having the remarkable turnaround in 2021 finishing 11-3.

Alabama's defense vs. Utah State's offense

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JANUARY 10: Henry To’oTo’o #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts with Will Anderson Jr. #31 in the second quarter of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Utah State had one of the better offenses in college football last season and they return eight of those starters in 2022. It won’t be an easy task for the Aggies as they try to make plays against an experienced and hungry Alabama defense led by [autotag]Will Anderson[/autotag] and [autotag]Henry To’oTo’o[/autotag].

Rush defense could be an issue for the Aggies

Oct 20, 2018; Laramie, WY, USA; A general view of Utah State Aggies helmets against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

In their Week 0 matchup with Connecticut, the Aggies’ defense struggled to stop the run giving up 245 rushing yards for an average of 6.3 yards per carry. Unless Utah State shows tremendous improvement there, it could be a long day for the Aggies in Tuscaloosa.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to preview Alabama’s week one matchup with Utah State throughout the week!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire