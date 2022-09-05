Storylines to follow in Alabama’s matchup with Texas

Now that Alabama has taken care of its Week 1 opponent, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide can now look ahead to its much anticipated Week 2 matchup with the Texas Longhorns.

Both Texas and the Tide handled business in Week 1 against inferior opponents and now the first true test for each team lies ahead this coming Saturday in Austin.

With all the connections between the Longhorns and the Crimson Tide there are plenty of storylines to follow as Alabama travels to take on the Longhorns but today we will look at five that I believe to be the most important.

Let’s roll!

Former Tide TE Jahleel Billingsley will not play

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

One of the more polarising players of the past few seasons for the Tide is former Alabama tight end, now Texas Longhorn Jahleel Billingsley.

Billingsley will not be able to suit up against his former team due to the fact that he is currently serving a six-game suspension.

There might be an Agiye Hall sighting

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Another former member of the Crimson Tide who created a lot of drama while in Tuscaloosa is also now a Longhorn in wide receiver Agiye Hall.

Before the season started Hall was suspended “indefinitely” but the wideout dressed out for Texas’ season opener last weekend but did not record any stats. While his status remains uncertain, Hall could make his Longhorn debut against his former team.

Alabama will be Quinn Ewers' first test of his career

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

There is no denying the fact that Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is one of the most talented signal callers in college football. But the young gunslinger will be making just his second start when Alabama rolls into town.

Ewers played well in his college debut against Louisiana-Monroe and no disrespect to ULM, but Alabama is a much different animal. We’ll find out a lot about the young quarterback this Saturday.

Bijan Robinson is likely the best RB Alabama will face this season

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is arguably the best running back in the entire country. It is also very likely that Robinson will be the best back that Alabama will face all season.

Robinson against Alabama’s front seven could be the biggest story of the game once it concludes.

Nick Saban vs. Steve Sarkisian

Syndication Montgomery

We all know how dominant coach Saban has been against his former assistants. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is now the next man up. Each coach is familiar with the other and I am sure the genius offensive mind of Sarkisian will throw everything he can at his former boss.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to preview Alabama’s matchup with the Texas Longhorns throughout the week.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire