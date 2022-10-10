Storylines to follow in Alabama’s epic matchup with Tennessee

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team survived another scare this past Saturday with a 24-20 win over Texas A&M.

Now coach Saban and the Crimson Tide will shift their focus to the battle between two top-ten teams as Alabama travels to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.

Both Alabama and Tennessee enter the contest with undefeated records and the Volunteers are looking to put a 15-year winless drought to the Tide to an end.

There is plenty to be excited about relative to this matchup, but today we will look at what I believe to be the most important storylines in the rivalry matchup between Alabama and Tennessee. Better known as the “Third Saturday in October”.

This will be the 105th meeting between the two schools

Alabama-Tennessee has been one of the most storied rivalries in all of college football. Alabama’s dominance over the last decade and a half has slightly diminished the intensity, but don’t tell the fan bases that. Saturday’s matchup between the two will be the 105th meeting of all time between the storied programs. Alabama currently leads the series 58-38-8.

Saban vs. Heupel

Coach Saban has a long history of being one of the great defensive minds in college football history. In contrast, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is as innovated of an offensive mind as you will find in college football. The head coaching battle will be especially interesting in the x’s and o’s portion this week.

Can Tennessee end the drought?

Tennessee last beat Alabama all the way back in 2006, the season before coach Saban took over the Crimson Tide. Alabama has since dominated the rivalry with just two of those games being decided by single digits. This is perhaps the best team that the Volunteers have fielded during the 15-year span and it feels like Saturday may be their best shot and ending the streak for the Tide.

Alabama's road experience could prove vital

Alabama will be walking into a very hostile environment on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. Fortunately for the Tide, this will not be anything new for this team. Alabama already has road wins at Texas and at Arkansas under its belt and should have the road jitters out of its system by now.

The status of Bryce Young

The biggest storyline in all of college football at the moment is the status of Alabama star quarterback [autotag]Bryce Young[/autotag]. Young missed the Texas A&M game and obviously, his absence was felt by the Crimson Tide offense. To say Young’s status for this matchup is critical might be the understatement of the year.

