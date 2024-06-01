The Story of Wilkes-Barre Native Charlie Wysocki

From growing up as a pee wee Super Bowl champion, to becoming an All-American at the University of Maryland, Charlie wysocki’s talent on the football field was unlike anyone else at the running back position.

“He was super tough. I mean it was great really athletic Greg great balance wasn’t super fast, but could get hit keep going spin turn move.”

Wysocki’s career took off at Meyers High School, breaking school records in yards and touchdowns. Coaching him along the way was the late great Mickey Gorham who roamed the sidelines of Meyers for 24 years.

“Playing here in Wilkes-Barre, at Meyers high school and playing for coach Mickey Gorham, that was one of the best feelings a person can ever have. I wanted to play for coach Mickey Gorham. I wanted to be under his wing.”

In College Park, Wysocki evolved into a superstar across campus and across the country. His sophomore year he ran for over 1000 yards. As a junior, he was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He’s the only Maryland running back ever to rush for 200 yards in a game three times.

“200 pounds, rock solid and like say could carry the mail over and over and over. He had 40 carries against Duke and 40 carries a lot of carries and he just seemed like it was so resilient.”

Injuries altered his senior year but many still predicted Wysocki would hear his name called in the 1982 NFL Draft, except that never happened.

“I was heartbroken. I felt that everything I had strived for my whole life had ended.”

His training camp tenure with the Cowboys lasted just a week, and during that time his mental health took a serious toll affecting his football career.

“I felt that if I was diagnosed earlier, or diagnosed sooner, I could’ve played in the NFL.”

Wysocki would spend years in and out of the Clarks Summit State Hospital, suffering from manic depression. Those feelings lasted for years until he met his fiance Emma. Decades after his football life ended, Wysocki’s goal is to lend a helping hand to those dealing with mental illness. He’s now an author of two books, a public speaker, and his former teammates can only smile when thinking about Charlie.

“I know he does a lot of stuff in the community. And he certainly does the speaking as far as you know, mental awareness of mental health and so forth, which I raised a huge thing for him. And so it’s kind of known that he’s still around and doing okay.”

For more on Charlie’s life story, visit: https://www.charliewysocki.com/

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.