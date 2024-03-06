Story of MSU senior tradition of kissing the Spartan logo to air on BTN

Shawn Respert was the first to do it 29 years ago.

Then it was Mateen Cleaves during the 2000 national championship season.

From there, it grew into a tradition that all Spartan fans anticipate as outgoing Michigan State seniors go to midcourt to kiss the logo on the floor as they exit for the last time in their final home games.

Former Michigan State guard Shawn Respert kisses the Spartan "S" at center court following his final game in 1995. (Margie Garrison/Lansing State Journal file)

First it was the Spartan "S" and as the Breslin Center court changed it evolved into the Spartan head. The kiss is a way of saying goodbye and is a gesture of gratitude from the athletes. It normally involves prolonged applause, numerous bearhugs and watery eyes from Tom Izzo.

It's become a yearly staple at MSU and has expanded to both women's basketball and hockey. This year's edition for men's hoops — if the Spartans have the game in hand in the final moments — will be Wednesday night when MSU hosts Northwestern at 7 p.m. for its home finale.

Shawn Respert's senior day was iconic.



The 1995 @bigten POY scored 31 points in a win over Michael Finley and Wisconsin, and capped the day with a smooch of the midcourt logo. 😗



Watch 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝟏𝐆 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲: 𝐊𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐫 at 6 p.m. ET 3/6. pic.twitter.com/MO3LV67hXG — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 5, 2024

In anticipation, the Big Ten Network will air an hour-long show on the tradition titled "The B1G story: Kissing the Floor" leading up to the game at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Draymond Green, Respert, Cleaves, Izzo and others will be featured.

The show is scheduled to re-air on BTN at 1:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on March 7 and at 4:30 a.m. on March 8.

MSU basketball seniors Malik Hall, A.J. Hoggard, Steven Izzo, Mady Sissoko, Davis Smith and Tyson Walker are all expected to be playing their final game at Breslin on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Big Ten Network to tell story of MSU tradition of kissing the floor