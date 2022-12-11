The story of Lincoln Riley’s 3 Heisman Trophy-winning QBs

Lincoln Riley has now coached three Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks: Caleb Williams joined Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray on Saturday night as signal-callers coached by Riley who have lifted the stiff-arm trophy.

Riley also coached Jalen Hurts to the Heisman runner-up position in 2019. Hurts was beaten by Joe Burrow of LSU, who turned in one of the great single seasons by any college football player in history.

Riley has coached four top-two finishers in the Heisman race over the past six seasons of college football. He has coached three Heisman winners, tying former USC coach Pete Carroll and two other coaches who have guided that many Heisman champions.

Riley is not yet 40 years old.

There is always more to learn about the men Lincoln Riley guided to the Heisman Trophy. Take a look at Baker and Kyler, in addition to Caleb Williams, who has added to USC history, the lore of the Heisman Trophy, and to Lincoln Riley’s reputation as a quarterback whisperer in college football:

FACTS

If you play QB for Lincoln Riley, you have a very good chance of winning the Heisman Trophy. 2017 – Baker Mayfield

2018 – Kyler Murray

2019 – Jalen Hurts (runner up)

2022 – Caleb Williams (virtual lock) That’s four of the last six seasons in college football. — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 3, 2022

THE PICTURE

FILE – This Dec. 9, 2017 file photo shows Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley, left, standing with Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, winner of the Heisman Trophy, during a news conference in New York. Oklahoma won another Big 12 title and made it to the College Football Playoff again in its first season without coach Bob Stoops on the sidelines. The Sooners, who have won the last three Big 12 titles with Mayfield, will now be trying to do it again without the Heisman Trophy winner under center. Even with Mayfield now in the NFL, 11-time Big 12 champion Oklahoma goes into the league’s football media days as the preseason pick to win another title ahead of West Virginia. Riley, Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator for two years before succeeding Stoops last summer, will be the last of the five coaches who will take the main podium Monday for the first half of media days at the Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters in suburban Frisco north of downtown Dallas. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Baker Mayfield led the Oklahoma Sooners to the College Football Playoff in 2017 on his way to the Heisman trophy victory.

STAT LINE

Baker Mayfield finished the year with 4,340 yards, 41 touchdowns, and only five

Jan 1, 2018; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2018 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

interceptions.

QUICK STUDY

Browns defensive end Porter Gustin pressures quarterback Baker Mayfield during practice on Monday, August 2, 2021 in Berea, Ohio, at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

Browns 8 3 10

Mayfield became the first Heisman trophy winner to start his career as a walk-on.

EFFICIENT

Oct 1, 2016; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops and quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley celebrate during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield finished that season with the highest passing efficiency in FBC history (203.76).

BAKER'S UNIQUE PLACE

Jan 1, 2018; Pasadena, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Isaac Nauta (18) and Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) shake hands after the 2018 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Georgia defeated Oklahoma 54-48 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield became one of just seven players to finish with three top-5 Heisman finishes. Here’s the entire list:

Glenn Davis, Army

Doc Blanchard, Army

Doak Walker, SMU

Archie Griffin, Ohio State

Herschel Walker, Georgia

Tim Tebow, Florida

LANDSLIDE

FILE – This Dec. 9, 2017 file photo shows Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley, left, standing with Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, winner of the Heisman Trophy, during a news conference in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Mayfield’s Heisman victory was a landslide. He finished with 2,398 points, and Stanford RB Bryce Love finished 2nd with 1,300 points.

BAKER'S HISTORY

Baker Mayfield became the second player to win the Heisman after transferring from another FBS program (Texas Tech).

Caleb Williams joins Mayfield in this select club.

Jan 1, 2018; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is pressured by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker David Marshall (51) in the 2018 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

KYLER MURRAY IN THE HISTORY BOOKS

Dec 29, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws the all against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half of the 2018 Orange Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray won the Heisman trophy in 2018 and led the Oklahoma Sooners to a 12-1 record and a College Football Playoff berth.

PROLIFIC

Dec 29, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) in the 2018 Orange Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray finished that season with 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

HISTORIC

In 2018,

Dec 29, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a touchdown pass against Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Levi Draper (30) during the third quarter of the 2018 Orange Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray had a total of 4,946 yards and 51 touchdowns in one of the best offensive seasons by a QB in recent memory.

EXPLOSIVE

Dec 29, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) in the 2018 Orange Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray ran for 1,001 yards and 12 scores in his final college campaign.

BACK TO BACK

Dec 29, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Kyler Murray (1) react after an Oklahoma touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter of the 2018 Orange Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray became the first Heisman winner to win the award after taking over for another Heisman winner (Baker Mayfield won in 2017).

KYLER FACTS

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – AUGUST 24: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals avoids the pressure from Everson Griffen #97 of the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter of pre-season play at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray broke Mayfield’s passer rating mark, and finished 2018 with a new FBS record of 205.72.

KYLER MURRAY IN 2018

Dec 8, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (right) poses for photos with head coach Lincoln Riley (left) during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy over Tua Tagovailoa and Dwayne Haskins.

BIG STATS

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) is pursued by Utah Utes safety Sione Vaki (28) on a 59-yard run in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams finished the 2022 season with 4,075 passing yards — 5th in the country.

GREAT COMBO

Caleb Williams followed Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma, and in Year 1 in LA, he finished with 37 touchdowns, thi

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams (13) watch game action against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

rd in the country, and just four interceptions.

DUAL THREAT

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scores a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams added another 10 rushing scores, including three in the victory against Notre Dame.

17 YEARS

Caleb Williams is USC’s first Heisman finalist and winner since 2005.

Caleb Williams remains a HEAVY favorite to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. Caleb Williams (USC): -2500

Max Duggan(TCU): +2000

Stetson Bennett (Georgia): +3000

C.J. Stroud (Ohio State): +5000 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 6, 2022

LOADING UP

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams had two games with five passing touchdowns: Against Arizona and against Utah.

FAT NUMBERS

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams had seven games with 300 or more passing yards, including two of them with 400 or more.

WHEN THE HEISMAN WAS SEALED

Caleb Williams battled tooth and nail in the Pac-12 title game against Utah, even with a bad hamstring. His gutsy performance

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) carries the ball against Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

essentially sealed the Heisman victory that evening.

TD MAKER

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scores a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams had multiple touchdown passes in 11 of 13 games this year.

NFL FUTURE

Caleb Williams is already being discussed as the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after a magnificent season, his first as a full-time starter.

Sorta feel like the 2024 draft has more "I can't believe he has to play another year of college" guys than any draft in recent memory. Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr., Brock Bowers. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 3, 2022

QB RATING

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Aiden Gobaira (91) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams finished the season with a QB rating of 167.9.

