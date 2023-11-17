The story of Ed Gerker, the Chaminade quarterback who helped Mizzou football to the 1941 Sugar Bowl

Dan Gerker had found a newspaper clipping that had handed his father a nickname — “keg-legged Ed Gerker.”

That's because Ed Gerker could run hard, even for a quarterback.

Ed, a Chaminade College Prep grad, was a walk-on freshman for Mizzou football in 1941, the Don Faurot-led team that went to the Sugar Bowl to play Fordham and won the Big Six title.

This is a little more than 80 years before Brady Cook, the hard-running quarterback whose head coach begs him to slide more, donned a Missouri football uniform.

Before Cook, Gerker was the last Chaminade quarterback to play for Missouri.

There’s been the better part of a century separating the two signal-callers. The Columbia Tribune spoke with Dan Gerker, Ed Gerker’s son, about his father's career and life.

Here’s the tale of the original QB from Chaminade:

Down to New Orleans

There they were — Harry Ice, Bob Steuber, Darold Jenkins, Ed Gerker and the rest of that 1941 team — arms draped over shoulders, standing side by side and all wearing leather jackets in front of the train that took the Tigers down to New Orleans.

Gerker was a halfback and quarterback. Nearly everyone played more than one position back then, Dan said. Ice was the starting quarterback for one of the most significant, historic teams in Missouri history.

The Faurot-led team had a specific style — the game-changing Split-T — running the ball plenty and running it better than most people they came up against.

Dan Gerker had seen more photos and heard more tales. They weren’t wearing facemasks back then.

Put two and two together, and this time you get a total of nine broken noses throughout Gerker’s career.

“He says nine times,” Dan Gerker said. “I don't know if that's true or not, but he didn't have much of a nose left.”

Ed Gerker's football profile is seen here. Gerker was a former starting quarterback for Missouri, he was the last Chaminade starting quarterback before Brady Cook earned the starting quarterback spot in 2022.

That hard-nosed style led Missouri to an 8-2 season, whooping Kansas (45-6) and Kansas State (35-0) and Oklahoma (28-0) along the way. It led them to the Big Six title.

It led them to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, where they took that team picture.

“You could tell that these guys loved each other and that they respected each other and they kind of embodied what a team really is,” Dan Gerker said. “They all had their arms around each other. You could tell that they were friends.”

It rained sideways at Tulane Stadium. Dan Gerker has found grainy footage of the game in front of a sold-out Sugar Bowl. He can’t tell who on Earth is who — their jersey numbers are caked in mud.

“He said that the wind was blowing so hard you couldn't see, you couldn't run,” Dan Gerker said. “And they had a really good running game, but because of the weather and the condition of the field, they couldn't get anything going.”

Fordham pulled out a 2-0 — yes, 2-0 — win that day.

Gerker stayed at MU for one more year and returned later to finish his degree, but in the interim, there were more pressing matters.

America goes to war

Gerker’s game in New Orleans was three weeks after the Pearl Harbor attacks.

Another year passed in Columbia, but once it was done, Gerker made his way to Purdue. He played football for the Boilermakers, helping them to a 9-0 year in 1943, the last undefeated in the team’s history.

But Gerker wasn’t there for football — he joined the Marines and went to West Lafayette for officer’s training school.

He served in Tinian and Saipan, both Northern Mariana Islands in the Pacific Ocean. It was there that he ran into a teammate, Leo Milla, halfway around the world, on the side of the road. He gave Milla a ride to his destination in his tank. Gerker was an officer in charge of ground zero in Nagasaki, Japan, six months after the atomic bomb was dropped.

“I said, ‘Were you worried about radiation?’” Dan Gerker said. “He goes, 'We didn't know what radiation was back then. That's for they sent us.’”

Gerker stayed in the Marine Corps Reserves for 19 years.

Ed Gerker is seen in his military dress. Gerker served as a Captain in the United States Marines in World War II and in the Korean War.

He hadn’t been much more than a kid — few were — when he was sent overseas, going to fight in the war at the age of 23.

“I think he saw some really horrible stuff there,” Dan Gerker said. “I mean, he saw families with the little kids with all the burns. I mean war, I guess, it's not very pretty, but I think he probably lived with those memories his entire life. He wasn't there very long. He was only there for a couple of months, but I think it was enough to affect him.”

Back in the United States, the quarterback-halfback, who ran like a tank on the gridiron, trained others how to operate them.

And he went back home.

“Being a football player and an ex-Marine, you think the guy is just going to be tough as nails,” Dan Gerker said. “And he was, but man, he had a soft spot.

“He loved Missouri football.”

Back to Missouri

Ed Gerker was a Missouri boy, his son said.

Before going to Mizzou, he’d been offered a full ride by Michigan State, but opted to stay home and walked on to the MU football team. He returned to Columbia after the war and played for coach Chauncey Simpson.

He consistently kept in contact with his former teammates, going fishing with Bob Steuber and hunting with Harry Ice. Dan Gerker has met them all, including Faurot.

True Son, indeed.

Ed Gerker, a Chaminade Hall of Fame quarterback and former Missouri starting quarterback, is seen here.

After Gerker was out of college, he was sent a letter by the Buffalo Bills — at the time, Buffalo was in the All-America Football Conference and not associated with the current NFL franchise — with a professional contract.

It was for $35 a week plus meal money. Gerker, at that point with two young children, turned the offer down.

He’d been an agriculture major at Missouri, though his son never knew why. After some time working as a branch manager for Schlitz Brewing, he went into business with his brother and uncle.

And he was a season-ticket holder at Mizzou — at the stadium now named for his former coach — for more than 40 years.

His seats at Memorial Stadium were at the 50-yard line, and Dan Gerker said you could hear him yelling game after game.

An offensive player at heart (and although Faurot teams and their Split-T ways liked to pound the ground) Gerker liked the quarterbacks that went on the attack.

“He loved to see the action,” Dan Gerker said.

Well, how he would have liked Brady Cook — the next Chaminade quarterback in line, 80 years later, who slides and dives head first and has taken the Tigers to new heights in 2023.

All of Gerker’s sons graduated from Chaminade. Dan Gerker’s brother was a teacher at Chaminade for 35 years and principal for 14 years, and Dan’s sons graduated from there. Ed Gerker is now in the Chaminade Sports Hall of Fame. The 1941 Missouri team was inducted into the Mizzou Hall of Fame in 2008.

Ed Gerker died in 2004.

The headstone for Ed Gerker is seen here in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

There’s been 80 years between Chaminade quarterbacks at Missouri. The Tigers, under Cook’s lead, currently have the same record as Gerker’s team in that ’41 season. Missouri is looking to head back to a major bowl for the first time since the 2013 Cotton Bowl.

Some things don’t change.

Some things do, mind you — the players do wear facemasks these days.

“(Ed Gerker) would have loved him, because Brady, he’s got a little bit of a chip on his shoulder. He sacrifices himself for the team,” Dan Gerker said. “Dad would have —”

The son considered it for a moment …

“He probably would have said, ‘That's the way a Chaminade kid plays.’”

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: The story of Ed Gerker, the Chaminade QB who helped Mizzou to the 1941 Sugar Bowl