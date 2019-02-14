The story of Danny Ainge's Greece visit to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo is a wild one originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Celtics took an early interest in Greece basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo before he was selected in the 2013 NBA Draft.

C's president of basketball operations Danny Ainge actually went over to Europe to watch Antetokounmpo play, and the postgame scene was nothing short of crazy.

Fans were going wild, and some of them even yelled at Ainge because they thought he was associated with Antetokounmpo's team -- Ainge was sitting near its bench during the game.

Check out the video below to hear the wild story of Ainge's scouting visit to Greece:

Time for another "Finding Giannis" outtake. The first NBA team to scout Giannis was the Boston Celtics. As is often the case in Greece, hilarity ensued, as told by @GrgpanouOCT about Danny Ainge's visit. #FindingGiannis will be broadcasted Saturday on TNT at 630pm EST. pic.twitter.com/8bLjIjHv77 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) February 14, 2019

The Celtics liked what they saw from Antetokounmpo, but they decided to take Gonzaga forward/center Kelly Olynyk with their 2013 first-round pick instead. The C's made a trade with the Dallas Mavericks (who owned the No. 13 pick) to select Olynyk, whose ability to handle the ball and shoot well from the outside as a big man was appealing.

Antetokounmpo ultimately was taken by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 15th pick. The "Greek Freak" has since become one of the league's best players and arguably is the leading candidate for MVP this season. It's still hard to fault Ainge and other executives for passing on Antetokounmpo, though. He was a very raw talent, and other players in that draft class were expected to provide more immediate contributions.

