Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth learns how Tyler Huntley, Zack Moss and Demari Simpkins all found their way to Salt Lake City after starring at Hallandale High School in Florida. The three also discuss representing their hometown two time zones away. Catch more action from Utah during "The Pregame" at 3 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. MT Saturday on Pac-12 Network.

