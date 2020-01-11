Story behind George Kittle's KOTM hoodie and how you can buy one

When 49ers tight end George Kittle stepped up to the podium Wednesday in Santa Clara, he was rocking a hoodie with four big gold letters across his chest.

"KOTM."

George Kittle discusses expectations for his first-career playoff game. #MINvsSF pic.twitter.com/M4zgvLiiU9 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 9, 2020

The 49ers Faithful had two questions. What does "KOTM" stand for? And where can I get that?

We can answer both of those questions.

"KOTM" stands for "Kittle Over The Middle," and it's part of the All-Pro tight end's collection at BreakingT.

You can purchase that sweet hoodie and other pieces of Kittle's collection right here.

That "The People's Tight End" hoodie is pretty sweet, too.

