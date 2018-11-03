Stormy Liberal wins Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint

Los Angeles (AFP) - Stormy Liberal won the $1 million Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Churchill Downs on Saturday, repeating his triumph in the same race at Del Mar last year.

Trained by Peter Miller and ridden by Drayden Van Dyke, Stormy Liberal went off at odds of 7-1 and prevailed by a neck over World of Trouble after dueling the 2-1 favorite down the stretch.

Stormy Liberal, a six-year-old gelding, joined Mizdirection (2012-13) as the only repeat winner of the race.

"The emotions and the highs and lows I have gone through in this game in the past year are indescribable," said Miller, a California-based trainer who lost five horses stabled at San Luis Rey Downs near Del Mar when a wildfire swept through in December and 46 horses based at the facility perished.

Stormy Liberal had a lucky escape -- he had been shipped to Hong Kong for what proved an unsuccessful bid for the Sprint last December 9.

"I am just thankful to be back here," he said. "It is amazing to win this race two years in a row with this horse. It is a dream come true."

Disco Partner was third, a distant 7 1/4 lengths back.