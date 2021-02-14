Storms in the forecast for today’s Daytona 500 is nothing new for NASCAR

NASCAR opened last season with a Monday 500 thanks to heavy rainfall in Daytona Beach, Fla. that postponed the annual superspeedway event by a day. With thunderstorms in the forecast this Sunday, that’s again possible.

The Daytona 500 is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on FOX. Saturday’s Cup Series final practices were canceled due to rain at the track located in Daytona Beach, Fla.

According to the National Weather Service, there is an 80% of showers during the day, and a possible thunderstorm after 1 p.m. AccuWeather’s radar shows rain cells moving through the area in the morning, but storms are not expected to let up through the evening.

The second Duel at Daytona, won by Austin Dillon, was delayed almost three hours Thursday due to rain. Aric Almirola won the first Duel of the evening.

NASCAR Daytona 500 schedule





▪ When: 2:30-6:30 p.m. EST (coverage starts at 2 p.m.)

▪ How to watch/listen: FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

▪ Distance: 200 laps, 500 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval