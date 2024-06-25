Storms delay White Sox game against Dodgers

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Guaranteed Rate Field was delayed due to the rain on Monday night.

The team announced the delay in a post on X.

Before the delay, the game was in its 7th inning, with the Dodgers leading 2-0.

The game resumed around 9:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for several areas around Chicagoland into Tuesday morning.

