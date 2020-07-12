Storms could impact another NASCAR race. Here’s the weather forecast for Kentucky.

NASCAR could yet again be hit with rain Sunday during its Cup race at Kentucky Speedway. As of Sunday morning, there was a 60 percent chance of precipitation in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, with thunderstorms likely after 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Truck Series race at the same Sparta, Ky. track ended early due to weather. Driver Sheldon Creed was deemed the winner after the sanctioning body called the race just after Stage 2, when lightning and thunderstorms broke out without a foreseeable chance of subsiding.

The 267-lap Cup Series race will be official at the halfway point — on Lap 134. The leader at the time is the race winner, if the event ends early. The Quaker State 400 starts at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 with Kyle Busch on the pole.

This story will be updated with the latest weather information. For more pre-race reading, click here.

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR CUP RACE AT KENTUCKY