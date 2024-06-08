Stormers still have 'the same quality' warns Smith

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith insists previous meetings against Stormers hold little significance, before their URC quarter-final on Saturday.

Smith's side won 20-9 when the South African outfit visited Glasgow earlier this season, and while Smith says that is a good memory to have, he is treating this clash as a "completely new challenge".

"It was good to have won that game," Smith said. "It is obviously better to use a victory rather than a loss against them in preparation for that game but it does not affect much in our preparation this week.

"We looked back at it a little bit as a coaching group to see what was done and how it worked but that’s not going to influence this game at all.

"This is going to be a completely new challenge because it’s a one-off match, it’s knockout rugby, it’s not going to be as liberal, I would think, as it was in the previous game."

Stormers finished fifth in the URC, one place behind Glasgow, and Smith says his side will need to perform to their best if they are to reach the semi-finals.

"They had a rough start and they dropped some games which they were used to winning but they are still the finalists of last year and the team that won it the year before," the South African coach said.

"They’ve still got the same players there, the same quality. They’ve got a lot of Springboks across the board, their coaching team has been with them for a while, so they have good continuity.

"They’ve got a solid platform so it’s going to be a tough ask to come out on top."