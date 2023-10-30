Who will be the Storm Works Roofing High School Football Player of the Week? Cast your vote now

The weekend was full of high school football games – but only a handful mattered.

Searching for nominees for this week’s Storm Works Roofing & Restoration High School Football Player of the Week, we kept it simple and looked at the games that had playoff ramifications. We wanted big performances in big games and there were more than a few to choose from.

With the postseason here – minus Division IV, which wraps up the regular season this week – we’ll continue with the award throughout the postseason. While there are exhibition games being played amongst teams that didn’t qualify for the playoffs, the only players who will be dominated the next three weeks are those playing in the postseason.

In order for players to be nominated, we need coaches to send in scores and results. Coaches can email the final score of their game along with who scored touchdowns for their team to PJSports@ProvidenceJournal.com on the night of the game. If we see a player we think deserves a nomination, we’ll reach out to the coach for specific stats. If a coach wants to nominate a player who did something that went beyond the box score, we’ll take that into consideration as well.

What does our Player of the Week get?

Clout. The award is meant to be an interactive way for the state’s passionate football communities to show just how much they support their players. We want schools, teams and players to create four-day campaigns to try and garner support and as many votes as possible for one of their own. If you win, you earn those bragging rights. If you don’t, there’s always next week.

You can vote as many times as you want for your candidate and now, thanks to the fine folks at Storm Works, voting is open to anyone.

Now that we’ve got all that out of the way, let’s get on to the nominees.

Storm Works Athlete of Week logo

Michael Allard, North Providence football

Michael Allard, North Providence

Last week was a tough one for the Cougars, but Allard made sure there wasn’t a repeat performance. Needing a win over Tiverton to secure a playoff spot in Division IV, Allard went off. The junior running back carried the ball 20 times for 232 yards and three touchdowns, putting him over 1,000 for the season with more to come in the postseason.

Drew Bozek, Westerly

The Bulldogs needed a win to get in to the playoffs and Bozek stepped up huge in all three facets of the game. The senior buried a field goal and had a 27-yard pick six that had Westerly up 17-0 against South Kingstown; after the Rebels fought back to make it a four-point game, Bozek caught a 62-yard touchdown that put the game away in the eventual 31-13 win where he also made four extra points.

James Branch, West Warwick football

James Branch, West Warwick

Coming off their first loss of the season, the Wizards a bounce-back performance and Branch certainly provided one. With the offense struggling, Branch popped a 50-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and was the focal point of the offense the rest of the night. Branch finished with 18 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns in West Warwick’s 19-0 win over Mt. Hope.

Myles Craddock, Moses Brown football

Myles Craddock, Moses Brown

Big players show up in big games and Craddock showed why he’s one of the biggest players in the state. In a win-and-get-in game vs. Pilgrim, Craddock got the offense going late in the second half and helped Moses Brown come away with a 21-20 comeback win. Craddock finished the night with 28 carries for 248 yards and three touchdowns, including a 48-yarder.

Trent Sterner, North Kingstown football

Trent Sterner, North Kingstown

The Skippers knew they were going to the postseason, but they wanted to go there with a win on their record. Sterner made sure it happened. The senior receiver/linebacker made his presence felt on both sides. Sterner came up big on a goal-line stand that kept Central out of the end zone, then went down the field and caught NK’s lone touchdown in the eventual 10-7 win.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence Journal Football Player of the Week for Week 8 October 30