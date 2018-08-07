Storm warning: watch out for Fever

On paper, Tuesday's game is a mismatch -- the WNBA's best team, the Seattle Storm, against the league's worst squad, the Indiana Fever. The Storm were the first team to clinch a spot in the postseason and the Fever were the first club to be eliminated from the playoff race.

But games are not played on paper, and the Storm would be wise not to take the Fever lightly when the squads square off at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Indiana, which is a woeful 5-23, is coming off its first two-game win streak of the season, beating playoff-bound Dallas at home on Thursday before outlasting New York 68-55 on the road Saturday afternoon.

The Fever won consecutive games for the first time since May 20-24, 2017, ended a five-game losing streak against New York and eliminated the Liberty (7-20) from the WNBA playoff race.

Indiana has now won three of its last five games.

Candice Dupree paced the Fever with a season-high 25 points and Natalie Achonwa notched her fifth double-double of the season with 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

The Fever also got 10 points apiece from backcourt mates Cappie Pondexter and Erica Wheeler.

"A lot of times when we have missed shots ourselves, we've let that impact us on defense, limiting our consistency in schemes and execution," Fever coach Pokey Chatman said after the win in New York. "We didn't let that happen (against New York). Our goal always is to force people into contested two-pointers. We stayed to our principles on defense, even when things were rough on the other end."

Defense carried the Fever over the Liberty. Indiana forced 20 turnovers and allowed the fewest points by an opponent since a Sept. 1, 2015, win over Connecticut. New York did its part in the loss as well, missing all 15 of its shots from the field in the fourth quarter and scoring just two points, matching the second fewest points in any fourth quarter in league history.

The Storm (22-7) head to Indianapolis after a hard-fought 96-80 win on the road over the Liberty on Monday afternoon. Seattle outscored New York by 15 points in the fourth quarter to walk away with the victory.

Breanna Stewart led the Storm with 32 points and Jewell Loyd added 17 points. Natsha Howard had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Sue Bird scored 10 points for Seattle.

Stewart, who averages 23 points and eight rebounds per game on the league's marquee team, is a favorite to be named WNBA MVP.

"To me, MVP is an award you get when you're playing at a high level, but your team is doing something great, too," Stewart told the Seattle Times. "Honestly, the wins are what's most important. Whatever happens from there is gravy."

Monday's matchup against the Liberty at Madison Square Garden was the opener of a four-game road trip on which Seattle could clinch the best record in the league and top seed in the playoffs. The Storm are already guaranteed a spot in the postseason for the 14th time in their 19-year history.

Seattle and Indiana have played twice this season, with the Storm winning 72-63 on June 22 in Seattle and 92-72 on July 24 in Indianapolis.