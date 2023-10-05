Storm Warning: Any fan who rushes the field should be subject to players' wrath | Whitley

The annual controversy/conundrum over fans storming the field got rolling last week. After much thought, I’d like to offer a solution:

The Guillory Rule, so named after LSU defensive lineman Jacoby Guillory.

A shirtless Ole Miss fan roughly 1/5th Guillory’s size joined the field rush after the Rebels beat LSU 55-49. The guy was so busy screaming “(Bleep) LSU,” he apparently didn’t notice the 320-pound Guillory.

He ran into Guillory, who promptly shoved him to the turf. As security led Guillory away, the shirtless dude felt safe enough to call the LSU player a very insulting word.

My proposal: If a fan bumps into, yells at or in any way accosts a player, said player is allowed to turn the fan into a pretzel.

I doubt the SEC will adopt the rule, but it would be more effective than anything else it has tried. Repeat-offender schools can now be fined $500,000 when fans rush the field, which is double the old penalty.

In response, most school bigwigs will light a cigar with a $100 bill and echo what Tennessee president Randy Boyd said as fans tore down goalposts at Neyland Stadium:

“It doesn’t matter. We’ll do this every year.”

It was indeed quite a scene after the Vols upset Alabama last year. The merry mayhem sparked a record number of “That’s What Makes College Football Special” tomes. They always downplay the downside to field storming.

Crunch time: More questions are coming if Napier doesn't come up with some answers about Florida | Whitley

Besides potential injuries, the bedlam invites violence. Tennessee fans tried to make off with Alabama gear. Bama receiver Jermaine Burton got chippy with a female UT fan who crossed his path.

God knows what he would have done to the dweeb from Ole Miss, who naturally was taping his spree for social media consumption. Given the drunken taunting that goes on, it’s just a matter of time until something really ugly happens.

Bigwigs say it’s hard to stop a mass of humanity from invading the field, but Florida and Alabama have never been fined. Fans certainly aren’t dissuaded by the school having to pay a fine. A better solution would be for fans to get skin in the game.

If there’s a field storming, prohibit all but visiting fans from entering the stadium until halftime of the next home game. That’d be drastic, but it’d be more of a deterrent than the other options.

Though a part of me really likes the Guillory Rule. If it applied to the bigwigs, they probably wouldn’t be so eager to do it the next year.

That concludes this week’s lecture. Now onto predicting where goal posts might be torn down this Saturday.

Calling card: Here's why Florida football coach Billy Napier has no plans to give up playcalling

Vanderbilt at Florida: Let’s just say that if the Commodores win, Florida fans might storm the field with torches and pitchforks looking for Billy Napier. Florida 34-10

Kentucky at Georgia: Auburn became the first team since 2018 to rush for more than 200 yards against Georgia. That’s a worry, but I think Ray Davis is still exhausted from running for 1,280 yards against UF. If all else fails, Brock Bowers can play defensive end and make 38 tackles. Georgia 24-14

Alabama at Texas A&M: Nick Saban blew up on the sideline last week. Bama fans welcomed the return of Grouchy Nick, though he gave credit to his wife. “Miss Terry told me that if they’re not playing good to get on their butt,” he said. Given how A&M’s defense has been playing, I think Miss Terry’s name will be invoked quite a bit on Saturday. Texas A&M 17-16

Correction: Ray Davis did not run for 1,280 against the Gators. It just seemed like he did.

UCF at Kansas: The Knights blew a 35-7 lead to Baylor last week to remain winless in Big 12 play. They will show improvement this week by not blowing a 35-7 lead. Kansas 28-17

LSU at Missouri: Take the Tigers. As to which ones, LSU’s defense last week made Florida look like the ’85 Bears. As bad as that was, 5-0 Mizzou is overdue for its return to mediocrity. LSU 48-34

Texas vs. Oklahoma: This is the rivalry’s final Big 12 edition, unless commissioner Brett Yormark can convince either team to abandon its SEC plans. He should tell the winner it can play UCF three times a year if it sticks around. Texas 27-14

Arkansas at Ole Miss: The way the Hogs are going, Sam Pittman will rush the field and tear down the goal post if Arkansas wins. Alas, no fines will be levied this week. Ole Miss 27-21

Correction II: Tennessee president Randy Boyd did not light a cigar with a $100 bill after last year’s Alabama game. He used two $20s and a $10.

Colorado at Arizona State: After hours of breaking down film, I discovered this game really isn’t worth mentioning. But like all media outlets, we are now constitutionally bound to interrupt regular programming whenever Deion Sanders can be mentioned. It’s enough to turn me into a Sun Devil fan. Arizona State 24-21

Last week: 6-3. Season 37-15.

If I miss the Bama prediction, Miss Terry has every right to get on my butt.

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidEWhitley

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Here's how to keep college football fans from storming the field