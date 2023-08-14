Storm turn back Mercury rally for second consecutive win

Aug. 13—SEATTLE — After a 16-point lead turned into a tie game, Ezi Magbegor provided the two essential layups to end the third quarter. Her much-needed baskets gave the Storm some momentum going into the fourth quarter and they didn't look back.

The Storm won consecutive home gamed, 81-71, for the first time this year to the delight 10,107 crowd at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Storm have won five of their last seven games and completed a season sweep of the Mercury.

Phoenix began Sunday's game shooting 5 for 5, forcing the Storm to make defensive adjustments early on — more importantly, it brought Mercedes Russell to the floor to contain Brittany Griner.

Jewell Loyd scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting in the first half, but she didn't have another basket until a free throw with 30 seconds remaining. The Storm's bench produce 28 points.

The Storm limited stars Brittney Griner to 12 points and Diana Taurasi to five.

Loyd finished with 24 points, Magbegor finished with 17 points, 10 in the second half, and seven rebounds. Kia Nurse scored 10 off the bench.

Jordan Horston was apart of Noelle Quinn's starting lineup for the seventh time this year and finished with four points.

Sophie Cunningham led the Mercury with 25 points, and Moriah Jefferson had 14.

The Storm host the Minnesota Lynx on Friday.