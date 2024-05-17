Advertisement

Storm Season Tip-off: Exclusive Interview with Core 4

KCPQ

The Seattle Storm made headlines in the offseason signing all-stars Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike in free agency to join all-stars Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor. In an exclusive interview, FOX 13 sports anchor Alyssa Charlston sits down with the "Core 4" to discuss everything from the upcoming season, to how Diggins-Smith and Ogwumike decided to come to Seattle, as well as Ogwumike's obsession with French fries.