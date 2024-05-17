Storm Season Tip-off: Exclusive Interview with Core 4

- Storm Season Tip-off: Exclusive Interview with Core 4The Seattle Storm made headlines in the offseason signing all-stars Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike in free agency to join all-stars Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor. In an exclusive interview, FOX 13 sports anchor Alyssa Charlston sits down with the "Core 4" to discuss everything from the upcoming season, to how Diggins-Smith and Ogwumike decided to come to Seattle, as well as Ogwumike's obsession with French fries.22:21Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Lynx 83, Storm 70The Lynx defeat the Storm, 83-70. Alanna Smith (22 points, eight rebounds, four blocks) and Napheesa Collier (20 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks) combined for 44 points for the Lynx in the victory, while Nneka Ogwumike tallied 20 points and nine rebounds for the Storm in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Storm fall to 0-1.
Caitlin Clark's rookie season, potential Aces three-peat and other WNBA storylines to followYahoo Sports women basketball writer Cassandra Negley breaks down the top WNBA storylines entering the 2024 season including; what Caitlin Clark could accomplish in her rookie season, if the Las Vegas Aces can win a third consecutive championship, and if the New York Liberty, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury did enough in the offseason to dethrone the champs.
Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellFOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women's basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.
A'ja Wilson on Aces' chase for a 3-peat: 'Only time will tell'The Las Vegas Aces superstar spoke to Yahoo Sports' Kevin Chestnut about the upcoming WNBA season - which tips off Tuesday - and why she's excited for a chance at a third straight championship. A'ja joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of CarMax.
Schuemann, Estes shine in A's 8-1 win over Mariners"A's Postgame Live" analysts Brodie Brazil and Chris Townsend highlight the pivotal eighth inning of the Oakland A's 8-1 win over the Seattle Marines on Saturday night.
