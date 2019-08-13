Storm-Mystics Preview

The Washington Mystics opened August with an impressive win over the Seattle Storm, a moment in which they finally were able to exact some sort of payback from last season's WNBA Finals.

Now, the Mystics can extend their latest winning streak to four games and take the season series from the visiting Storm on Wednesday night.

Seattle swept Washington in the 2018 championship series and won this season's first meeting 74-71 on the road June 14. However, the Mystics (17-7) finally got some amount of revenge with a 99-79 win at Seattle on Aug. 2. Washington star Elena Delle Donne had 29 points with 12 rebounds as her club shot 54.8 percent while holding the Storm (14-11) to 39.5 percent.

Washington dropped its next game at Phoenix but has since won three in a row. Emma Meesseman posted a season-high 25 points, Delle Donne had 23 with 10 boards and Aerial Powers scored 20 as the Mystics again shot 54.8 percent in a 101-78 home win over Minnesota on Sunday.

It was the eighth win in nine games for Washington, which averages a WNBA-leading 87.9 points and currently owns the best record in the league.

"There's not time for taking a breather in this league," Delle Donne, who is averaging 24.3 points in the last six games, said via the Mystics' official Facebook page. "It's way too good. I try not to even look at those standings because it's crazy. Worry about us. If we can take care of our business. We're good."

Meesseman has totaled 44 points on 17-of-23 shooting in the last two games. She had 13 points against the Storm earlier this month.

While the Mystics also eye a fifth straight home victory, Seattle tries to win three in a row overall after winning 84-69 at New York on Sunday. Alysha Clark had 21 points, Sami Whitcomb added 18, and the two combined to make six 3-pointers for the Storm, who outscored the Liberty 27-12 in the third quarter to take control.

Natasha Howard scored 17 points for the Storm, who opened a three-game road stretch with the victory. Howard scored 26 in the loss this month to Washington after scoring 19 in the teams' first meeting of the 2019 campaign.