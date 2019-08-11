Storm-Liberty Preview

Perhaps the spacious surroundings of the Barclays Center will turn up the intensity and help the New York Liberty halt their latest slide.

The Liberty look to avoid a season-high fifth straight defeat Sunday when they host the Storm in a rare game at the stylish Brooklyn arena.

As the Liberty (8-14) momentarily step away from the cozy confines of the Westchester County Center, the focus she be less about the venue and more about saving a season that's quickly spiraling out of control. New York entered Saturday ninth in the WNBA standings and a loser in seven of eight after winning four in a row from June 28-July 5.

"Just stay aggressive," was the message star Tina Charles gave after the Liberty blew a 10-point lead and wasted a 50.7-percent shooting night by allowing 42 fourth-quarter points in a 101-92 loss at Chicago on Wednesday. "Just staying aggressive within ourselves and just carrying our load."

Charles (17.2 points per game) had 24 points, Rebecca Allen made six 3-pointers while scoring 21 and Marine Johannes added 16 as the Liberty made 11 shots from beyond the arc but committed 16 turnovers. New York has been outscored by an average of 13.5 points during their second four-game losing streak of 2019.

"Turnovers are typically our issue at times," said Allen, who averages just 7.3 points. "So, if we just take care of the ball, hopefully next game we'll be better."

The Liberty split the first two season meetings with Seattle (13-11) - both on the road. They won 84-83 behind 26 points from Charles on July 3 and fell 78-69, 11 days later despite 19 from Kia Nurse (14.7 ppg).

Seattle, meanwhile, begins a stretch of three consecutive contests on the East Coast after snapping a three-game slide with Thursday's 69-57 home win over the lowly Dallas Wings.

Natasha Howard had 23 points, 11 rebounds and six steals while Jordin Canada scored 18 and dished out six assists as the Storm held the Wings to just 19 second-half points to make up for their own 39.3-percent shooting effort.

The Storm last won back-to-back contests during a four-game winning streak from July 12-19. That's also when they last won on the road, July 17 at Minnesota.

Howard (18.4 ppg, 8.2 rebounds per game) has averaged 21.5 points over the last six games, but totaled 29 in the two versus New York this season.