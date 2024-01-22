Storm Isha stops Jamie George and France team from attending Six Nations launch

Travel chaos has affected millions across Britain and Europe - Liam McBurney/PA

Jamie George, the new England captain, has been unable to attend Monday’s media launch for the 2024 Guinness Six Nations in Dublin as a result of the travel disruption caused by Storm Isha.

George will instead participate in the event virtually from home, after flight delays caused by Sunday’s storm meant that he would not arrive in time to join the England head coach Steve Borthwick.

Fabien Galthié and Grégory Alldritt, the France head coach and captain, have also not made it to Dublin for the event, along with Dafydd Jenkins, the new Wales captain, and Tom Harrison, the CEO of Six Nations Rugby.

The event is being held in Dublin for the first time after several years in London, with coaches and captains from each of the six countries usually in attendance to preview the competition. Italy’s Michele Lamaro is the only remaining captain from the Rugby World Cup, joined by new faces in George, Alldritt, Jenkins, Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony and Scotland’s co-captains Finn Russell and Rory Darge.

George, who was appointed by Borthwick as England captain following Owen Farrell’s decision to not participate in the Six Nations, spoke to Telegraph Sport in an exclusive interview outlining how he hoped to lead the side, with an emphasis on making Twickenham a difficult ground for opposing teams to visit starting with England’s game against Wales on Feb 10.

“Sitting down with Steve and listening to him talk about making Twickenham a fortress again and bringing the fans with us is stuff that I can connect with massively. And that’s something that is really at the forefront of my mind,” George told Telegraph Sport.

“Every time I play for England, if we do lose, I feel like we let fans down. And I’d go on that rollercoaster with people.”