Storm host Wings in postseason tune-up

The Seattle Storm returned home after playing nine of their previous 10 games on the road.

Now they'll get to stay there.

The Storm clinched the top seed in the WNBA playoffs and home-court advantage throughout with an 85-77 victory over the New York Liberty on Friday night before a sellout crowd at KeyArena.

Seattle claimed the league's best regular-season record for the first time since 2010, when it won the last of its two WNBA titles.

"You get the benefit of routine, being in your own bed and not having to travel as much," veteran point guard Sue Bird, who played on both Storm championship teams, told The Seattle Times. "And you get the benefit of your fans and feeling comfortable in being at home.

"You play the entire season for that reason. I know the KeyArena crowd is going to be crazy, and I know it's going to give us an extra boost. That I definitely felt not just in 2010, but in a lot of our playoff runs. The crowd is amazing here, and it's a huge benefit for us."

The Storm (25-8) will play host to the Dallas Wings (15-18) on Sunday afternoon in what is now a meaningless regular-season finale.

The Wings snapped a nine-game losing streak and clinched the eighth and final playoff berth with a 107-102 victory over visiting Las Vegas on Friday night, the first game for interim coach Taj McWilliams-Franklin.

"I'm never enthralled with that. We all work together," McWilliams-Franklin said of her first victory as a head coach. "When I was an assistant coach last year and we made the playoffs, I was just as excited."

Dallas' Liz Cambage, the league's leading scorer (just ahead of Seattle's Breanna Stewart), had 43 points and 13 rebounds in the victory.

The Australian center, who celebrated her 27th birthday Saturday, broke down in tears after the game. She questioned recently whether she would return to the WNBA next season as the league's pay scale can't match what she can make overseas.

"I love being here. I love this team, I love the league. I love this city," Cambage told The Dallas Morning News. "But I put my body, mind and spirit first. I've got this and then the world champs and the season in China.

"It's days like this on my birthday that I miss my family a lot, I miss my mom a lot. I'm an only child and it's always been family first for me. It's not easy for me to be alone on the other side of the world. I'm lucky I have such great team who are like sisters to me."

Fellow All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith, who embraced Cambage after the game, added 23 points and eight assists for the Wings.

"We're not happy just being invited to the party," Diggins-Smith said, referring to the playoffs. "We want to party all night long."