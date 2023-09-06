Storm Gives Some Rainy Respite in West Texas Amid Scorching Heat

The National Weather Service in San Angelo said they were “feeling kind of lucky” on the night of September 5-6, after they recorded about 0.75 inches of rain amid continued scorching temperatures.

“If you get any measurable rain, savor it,” they said, adding that a line of storms in the surrounding areas of west Texas had provided “no drought busters”.

According to local reports, Labor Day marked the 71st day of the year that afternoon high temperatures were 100 degrees or higher in the city – with eight of those days reaching 110 or higher. Credit: NWS San Angelo via Storyful