Storm drop doubleheader to Blue Raiders

Jun. 10—CAMANCHE — The Storm dropped to 3-7 on the season on Thursday after getting swept at home by the Anamosa Blue Raiders in a conference doubleheader.

The Storm used home runs from Adisen Edfors and Cianna Newman to jump in front 3-1 early on in game one.

Pitcher Ava Huling was pitching well up until the last two inning in which she allowed one run in the sixth and three in the seventh. The offense went cold and they dropped the first one 5-3.

In game two, the Storm took a quick 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. However, the Blue Raiders bats came alive to score 19 runs and run ruled the Storm in five innings, 19-4.

Camanche will play at Davenport Central for a non-conference doubleheader on Tuesday at 3 p.m.