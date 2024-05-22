Storm damage moves Mill Valley girls soccer playoff game

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Undefeated Mill Valley High School girls soccer team was hoping to play on its home turf Tuesday night but storm damage caused them to move to a different location.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least two tornadoes hit Johnson County, Kansas late Sunday night.

In the storms’ path, parts of Mill Valley High School, including their scoreboard, football and soccer fields.

Athletic Director Brent Bechard said the girls soccer team was looking forward to playing a playoff game against Blue Valley Northwest at home after going 16-0 during the season.

“It took some time to process that, our morning custodian was the first one in there and he kind of just found it,” Bechard said. “Obviously we’d like to be at home but I think the coach has had a good message with them.”

Bechard said they’re still in the early stages of cleaning up the mess left behind. The next step is damage assessment.

“Whether we need a new fieldhouse, we need new locker rooms and hopefully the field itself, the turf is all right,” he said.

From the stands at Mill Valley, to now sitting in the bleachers at College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe, Jim Ricker said he’s just excited to see his girls play.

“The kids couldn’t get to their locker room, the coach had to go to the locker rom to get their gear,” Ricker said. “My daughter didn’t have her gloves until last night.”

He has two daughters on the team. One’s a sophomore and one’s a senior.

“But the girls are a pretty resilient group of girls,” Ricker said. “Disappointed they didn’t finish off their season at home with everything they’ve been fighting for all year but they’re resilient they’ll come out. They’ll play hard.”

Resilience is another lesson these girls had to learn. The winning team will travel to Topeka to keep the chances for a state title alive.

