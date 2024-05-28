Storm damage delays Cassville summer baseball

CASSVILLE, Mo. — Although Cassville summer school is in session, summer baseball might have to delay due to some storm damage.

Storms over the weekend left a chunk of the Cassville High School baseball field fence damaged.

This field is just a little over a year old and includes a new fence, turf, and batting cages.

The “Cassville Baseball Club” is also getting ready for four teams, ranging from kids 10 years old to high school, to practice on the field this summer.

Cassville High School assistant baseball coach, Dylan Klewer, says the kids’ safety comes first.

He says the plan is to work with the school to make sure construction workers aren’t outside while kids are on the field.

“You know, when workers will be out here, and then if they are obviously we don’t want kids out here so, maybe one day while they’re out here on the fence, we’ll be over here in the cages, or down at the softball fields so, I mean we can work around it, it just makes things kind of a little more difficult,” said Dylan Klewer, Cassville High School assistant baseball coach.

Klewer also says when working with younger kids, time and space can also play a big part in this process.

He says he’s pretty fortunate to have many people with the school who care and are ready to help out.

