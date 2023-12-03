Storm Creates Treacherous Road Conditions in Northern Utah

Heavy snowfall swept across parts of northern Utah on Sunday, December 3, creating dangerous travel conditions in parts of the region, transport officials said.

This footage was posted by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) Cottonwood Canyons, who said it shows conditions on State Route 190 and State Route 210 early on Sunday morning. UDOT described the roads as slushy in lower areas and snow-covered in higher elevations.

The National Weather Service said the third wave of a storm system moved into the state overnight, bringing heavy mountain snow and low temperatures. Credit: UDOT Cottonwood Canyons via Storyful

Video Transcript

