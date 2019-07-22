Storm-Aces Preview

After star A'ja Wilson left with an ankle injury, the Las Vegas Aces were unable to take down the Seattle Storm on the road last week. They don't have to wait long for a shot at revenge.

Minus their All-Star, the host Aces eye some payback while trying to keep the Storm's season-high winning streak from reaching five games Tuesday night.

Wilson, the Aces' second-leading scorer with 15.4 points per game and a captain for this weekend's All-Star game that's being held in Vegas, was in a walking boot over the weekend after suffering a sprained ankle in the third quarter of Friday's 69-66 loss at Seattle. According to Sports Illustrated and the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Wilson could be out "weeks," as told by Aces coach Bill Laimbeer.

"It isn't anything too major," Wilson, though, told KVVU-TV, as posted on its official Facebook page. "I'm just looking day to day, to just rehab and get back into it. They say until I'm ready to run at full speed, then that's how I'll know I'm ready to get back on the court. I'm trying every single day to push forward."

The Aces (12-6) successfully moved on from a loss to Seattle that snapped their five-game winning streak by rebounding with a 79-74 win over Minnesota on Sunday. Liz Cambage had 22 points with 13 rebounds and Kayla McBride scored 20 as Vegas used a late 6-0 run to take control and win their fifth straight at home.

That run will be put on the line against the Storm (12-8), who have not played since beating the Aces last week. Despite dealing with allegations of physical abuse and threatening her wife, Storm star Natasha Howard had 21 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks and four steals against Las Vegas.

Despite the off-court distractions, Howard has totaled 54 points in the last two games.

Seattle shot just 27.8 percent against the Aces, but recorded 18 steals, forced 21 turnovers, hit nine 3-pointers and went 20 of 20 from the free-throw line. The Storm welcomed back second-leading scorer Jewell Loyd (14.5), who played nine minutes and did not score after missing the previous seven games with an ankle injury.

Cambage had 16 points with 14 rebounds for Las Vegas in that contest, and posted 14 and 13 in a 60-56 home win over the Storm on June 25. She's averaged 18.2 points and 10.6 boards over the last five games.