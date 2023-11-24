Stories to get you up to speed ahead of Oregon football, Oregon State rivalry showdown

With No. 6 Oregon football’s goals in sight, the Ducks’ postseason hopes hinge yet again on an end-of-year battle against in-state rival Oregon State at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Autzen Stadium on FOX.

The No. 16 Beavers won last year’s game in Corvallis, 38-34, overcoming a three-touchdown deficit in the second half to knock the Ducks out of the Pac-12 title race. The loss has driven Oregon players to "remember what happened" as they prepare for this year's matchup.

At the moment, the 127th game between the Ducks and Beavers is also the last scheduled contest between the two in a rivalry that's been played in three different centuries and continuously since 1945 with many memorable games.

Oregon is headed to the Big Ten next season and Oregon State is still working out its future in the Pac-12.

The Ducks are coming off a 49-13 win over Arizona State on the road last week, while the Beavers fell at home to Washington, 22-20.

Oregon is favored by nearly two touchdowns against an Oregon State team that has won at Autzen Stadium only once in 14 games since 1994 — a 38-31 overtime victory in 2007.

The Ducks (10-1, 7-1 Pac-12) could clinch a berth to the Pac-12 championship game against Washington in Las Vegas Dec. 1 with a win over the Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12). A loss, and an Arizona victory over Arizona State, would plummet Oregon out of the conference title game and likely out of a New Year's Six bowl berth.

Here are keys to the game and more stories to get you up to speed ahead of what could be the final rivalry showdown between the Ducks and the Beavers.

