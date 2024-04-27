Stories to get you up to speed for 2024 Oregon football spring game at Autzen Stadium

It's green vs. white as the Oregon football team holds its annual spring game inside Autzen Stadium at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Ducks fans will get their first looks as quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore go head to head in Oregon's exhibition game and the team looks to replace NFL first-round draft pick Bo Nix.

Oregon's spring game also includes fan festivals, an F-15 flyover and a free on-field concert by Eugene native Mat Kearney, who is known for his Autzen Stadium staple "Coming Home (Oregon)."

Here are stories to get you up to speed ahead of the spring game. Follow along for live updates during the game.

